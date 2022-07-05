ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

MLB Odds: Giants vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 7/5/2022

By Matthew Zemek
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB odds series for our Giants Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Alex Wood goes to the mound for the Giants, while Tyler Gilbert takes the hill for the Diamondbacks. Alex Wood has a 5.03 ERA, and the thing to note about...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

MLB fans furious following Padres’ Jurickson Profar horrific on-field collapse

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants game featured a scary moment involving Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar. In the fifth inning, the Giants’ Tommy La Stella lofted a fly ball to shallow left field, with Profar and Padres teammate C.J. Abrams in pursuit. Abrams made the catch, but his left knee collided with Profar’s jaw, snapping his head back violently.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 7/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Cubs Dodgers prediction and pick. Mark Leiter Jr. gets the ball for the Cubs, while Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers. Mark Leiter Jr. has a 4.85 ERA. He has pitched only 29 2/3 innings this season, so it’s not as though he has built a substantial track record. Past performance should not be used as a measuring stick for evaluating him. Leiter’s first appearance of 2022 was a start against the Rockies on April 16. He soon got moved to the bullpen, where he carried out short-relief and long-relief assignments. He made only one appearance in the month of May. Only recently was he bumped back into the starting rotation. Interestingly enough, his last outing was the result of an injury to another Chicago starter. Leiter came into a game against the Red Sox last Saturday due to an injury suffered by starter Alec Mills. Leiter, thrown into the fire after Mills threw just seven pitches, threw 5 1/3 innings of emergency relief, limiting the powerful Boston lineup to just one run on three hits. That was the longest outing of Leiter’s season. In his previous 2022 appearances, he had not pitched longer than four innings. What does this mean for this game against the Dodgers? It’s impossible to know.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Phoenix, AZ
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins reveals exact moment he realized he could actually rebound

Andrew Wiggins was the beneficiary of fleeting NBA Finals MVP buzz mostly for his stellar individual defense on Jayson Tatum and ability to make the Boston Celtics pay for loading extra defenders toward Stephen Curry. But his career-altering performance en route to the Golden State Warriors’ fourth championship in eight seasons should be remembered most for the incredible improvement Wiggins made in another facet of the game entirely—one he now can’t believe failed to come sooner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals which free-agent departure ‘hurt’ him the most

So far, the Golden State Warriors have lost no less than four players in free agency. Juan Toscano-Anderson took his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers, Gary Payton II is now a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, while Otto Porter Jr. decided to sign with the Toronto Raptors. If you ask Draymond Green, however, it seems that the departure that has affected him the most is that of Nemanja Bjelica.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 5 2022#The San Francisco Giants#Diamondbacks Mlb
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge dealt worrying injury update ahead of clash vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees will be in hostile territory on Thursday as they kick off a series against the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, they’ll be without their biggest bat and team leader in Aaron Judge. Manager Aaron Boone revealed, via The Michael Kay Show, that Judge is dealing with “some kind of lower-body soreness thing.” […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge dealt worrying injury update ahead of clash vs. Red Sox appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets eyeing major move for a 7-time All-Star ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets have an eye on the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and they are considering making a move for one longtime slugger. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets have Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz “on their radar” for a trade. Heyman notes that the Mets’ biggest need come […] The post Rumor: Mets eyeing major move for a 7-time All-Star ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mike Soroka suffers scary setback ahead of Braves’ rehab assignment

The Atlanta Braves are hoping to get young starting pitcher Mike Soroka back from the 60-day IL at some point this season. Having missed the entire 2021 season with an Achilles injury, fans were fired up to hear that the lefty was expected to begin a rehab assignment soon. It seems, however, that he may need a bit longer than initially expected. While pitching ahead of his rehab assignment, Soroka reportedly was struck in the knee by a comeback line drive, according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Angels must trade Mike Trout ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

It’s time for the Los Angeles Angels to trade Mike Trout. The Halos entered the 2022 season with lofty expectations. Many believed this was the year they finally would turn the corner. The AL West was destined to be a competitive division with the Angels, Astros, and Mariners leading the way. But as of this article’s publication, the Angels sit in fourth place and are 17 games behind first place Houston.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Bryce Harper issues subtle challenge to Phillies ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are in an interesting spot halfway through the season. Star slugger Bryce Harper is out indefinitely due to a fractured left thumb and subsequent surgery. Meanwhile, Jean Segura, arguably the team’s most consistent hitter, has been out since the beginning of June due to a broken finger. Despite these season-changing injuries, the […] The post Bryce Harper issues subtle challenge to Phillies ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Joe Musgrove’s Padres future gets a major update

The San Diego Padres could soon face quite a dilemma regarding the long-term future of Joe Musgrove with the team. USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale recently touched on Musgrove’s contract status with the Padres, which comes as the seventh-year pitcher is set to hit free agency later this year. Nightengale notes that Musgrove and the […] The post Rumor: Joe Musgrove’s Padres future gets a major update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Vladimir Tarasenko could get traded to top Stanley Cup contender ahead of NHL Draft

St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko made quite a strong comeback in the 2021-22 NHL season, which greatly helped his stock in the trade market, and that’s leverage he definitely could use if he is still looking to get out of the team’s fold. Tarasenko has a no-trade clause on his contract, but according to […] The post RUMOR: Vladimir Tarasenko could get traded to top Stanley Cup contender ahead of NHL Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
99K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy