Bay County, FL

Recent celebrations could cause another Covid-19 surge

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Some local doctors said there could be another Covid-19 surge after this past Fourth of July.

On holiday weekends like this one, it’s common to spend time with family and friends or attend a big public celebration like Landon Hall and his mom did.

“We went to the beach and shot fireworks and went to the finale at Pier Park,” Hall said.

Thousands of other people did the same.

Those people should all take precautions as Covid-19 is on the rise in Bay County.

On July 1, almost 900 new cases were reported in the area.

“We’re starting to see more people come in with it again,” RX Express Pharm. D. Lauren Parker said. “I think it’s definitely related to summertime. People are out traveling again.”

And Parker said lately, it had been rare for someone to ask for a booster shot– until this week.

“I think people getting out, gathering gives them a little bit of a reminder to come in and get their booster,” Parker said. “So we’re doing quite a bit of booster shots today.”

The booster shot is not 100% effective.

There are several additional ways the community can help prevent the spread of Covid-19 after attending big get-togethers.

“Wash your desk off with some Lysol, always wash your hands, kind of keep a distance from other people that had been traveling,” Parker said. “It’s just good practice in general to kind of keep a little bit of distance.”

Even if you’re feeling just a little sick, Parker suggested to take an at-home Covid test.

Before this summer, Parker said there wasn’t a big need for at-home Covid tests so the pharmacy returned them to the distributor.

They recently re-ordered them and have them back in stock.

