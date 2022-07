The Yankees went from snoozing through two and a half games in Cleveland and Pittsburgh to running buckwild on the hapless Pirates. They went from 2 runs in their last 24 innings to 16 in their next 5. Yes, the final six runs came off an infielder just trying to survive out there, but if that’s what it took to reboot the offense’s router ahead of a four-game set in Boston, then we’ll take it.

