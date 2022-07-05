ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Big Sky gains new kids soccer camp

By Outlaw Partners
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG SKY — The Big Sky Soccer Camp, hosted in tandem by alpine skiing champion Bode Miller and his sister-in-law Erin Arend, is set to debut this summer. The four-week camp begins on July 11 in the Big Sky Community Park...

BIG SKY, MT
Grizzly bear trapping in Custer Gallatin N.F.

BOZEMAN — As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, is informing the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again beginning within western portions of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, south of Gallatin Gateway, Montana. Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team began the field captures on July 5 and will continue through August 31. Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but all areas where work is being conducted will have primary access points marked with warning signs. It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs.
GALLATIN GATEWAY, MT
Spanish Peaks Community Foundation awards spring grants

BIG SKY — Nineteen Big Sky nonprofit organizations received grants from the Spanish Peaks Community Foundation’s spring grant cycle, amounting to a total of $263,700. The foundation said this grant cycle was their largest allocation to date. Each grant recipient is evaluated based on core principles of community...
BIG SKY, MT
BSCO to host community potluck dinner

BIG SKY – Big Sky Community Organization is hosting a community potluck dinner before the next Music in the Mountains on July 7. The event begins at 5 p.m. at BASE and will continue until the concert begins. Whitney Montgomery, CEO of BSCO, said he wants to create an...
BIG SKY, MT
Protestors march in pro-choice rally through Big Sky

BIG SKY –Traffic came to a stop on Lone Mountain Trail on July 4 as nearly 150 protesters marched across the road where the sheriff had protected the crosswalk. “Women’s rights are human rights!” they chanted as they thrust homemade signs painted with phrases like “My body my choice” and “Abortion is healthcare” into the air. Inside the first stopped car, a family eagerly unbuckled their seatbelts and two women jumped out to join the demonstration.
BIG SKY, MT
Does growth most change local people or the place?

About 15 years ago, as the Jackson Hole economy continued its transformational shift into overdrive with no turning back, the Sonoran Institute held a conference in the Tetons. Invited were commissioners from a number of rural counties in the “New West.”. In reflection, the issues that were confronted—ag lands...
JACKSON, WY
Custer Gallatin to receive $5.7 M in emergency funding

Federal Highways Administration approves emergency release funds to help repair flood damaged roads and bridges. U.S. FOREST SERVICE CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST. BOZEMAN — The Custer Gallatin National Forest, USDA Forest Service is pleased to receive confirmation on initial emergency funding for the $5.7 million-dollar package submitted last week for Emergency Relief of Federally Owned Roads Program through Federal Highways. The “quick release” of emergency relief funds will help to repair critical ingress and egress routes damaged in the June floods across the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

