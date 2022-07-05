ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Join a Witchy Poetry Workshop in Lakewood

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this, her fourth poetry workshoppe, Blue Cobweb the Word Witch focuses on our furry friends — animal companions and familiars — to celebrate them in verse. At this workshop, you’ll get to talk about your favorite pets/familiars...

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Ohio Shakespeare Festival Tackles “The Taming of the Shrew”

Shakespeare’s romantic comedy The Taming of the Shrew is a hard play to do these days. Theater ensembles have tried to mitigate or upend its central theme of a headstrong “uppity” woman put in her place by her suitor who, after she initially resents him, “puts her in her place” and teaches her to be meek and docile. But this is one place where interesting, updated reinterpretations seem to sabotage the essential nature of the play.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

CityMusic Cleveland Hosts Show of Commissioned Art

Sat 7/9 @6-9PM Current Cleveland at 78th Street Studios will be opening a new show of original art this weekend, showcasing the work commissioned by CityMusic Cleveland to illustrate their season themes of Lady Justice, Women in Music and Women’s suffrage. “Reflecting CityMusic’s commitment to promoting equity in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

WonderStruck Music Festival Returns to Kirtland for Two Days

The WonderStruck Festival, formerly LaureLive, returns to the campus of Lakeland Community College in Kirtland for two days of music featuring an interesting mix of contemporary rock and pop artists, with Colorado folk-rock band the Lumineers headlining on Saturday and New York indie rockers Vampire Weekend topping the Sunday bill.
KIRTLAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Local Rockers Biitchseat Celebrate New Album at Grog Shop

Cleveland indie quartet Biitchseat, a relatively new band on the scene, didn’t take too much time before dropping their sophomore album Float, which was released on Refresh Records on May 27, following up their 2019 release To Name All the Bees in the Backyard. It was written and recorded during the band’s pandemic downtime, but now they’re ready to celebrate with a release show at the Grog Shop. Runaway Brother and Wife Patrol share the bill. Tickets are $12.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, OH
Lakewood, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra Plays Songs from the Paul Simon Songbook

The Paul Simon Songbook is thick and brimming with classics that even casual fans of Simon & Garfunkel and later Simon’s solo career will instantly recognize. The list starts with Simon & Garfunkel’s 1965 #1 hit “The Sound of Silence,” which established them as major stars. “Homeward Bound,” I Am a Rock,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “The Boxer,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “Cecilia” followed it into the top ten before the duo split (for the first time) in 1970. (There were many sporadic reunions.) Simon, the band’s songwriter, added many more hits to the list as a solo artist (“Kodachrome,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Loves Me Like a Rock,” “Mother & Child Reunion,” among others) and more top-selling albums to the list including the 1986 massive smash, Graceland, recorded with South African musicians.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Beach Club Bistro to close this month

EUCLID, Ohio – Beach Club Bistro announced it is set to close this month. Owner Greg Jurcisin announced via email and online posts that the final day for the restaurant, which has been opened 21 years, will be Saturday, July 23. Beach Club Bistro is at 21939 Lakeshore Blvd.,...
EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Witchy#Blue Cobweb
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Fair celebrates 125 years this August

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The 125th edition of the Cuyahoga County Fair is set to take place Aug. 9-14 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. There’ll be plenty of fun during the weeklong event. Check out arts & crafts showcases, beekeeping exhibits, classic fair foods, farm animals, horse shows, fireworks and more. Plus: a demolition derby, a stunt dog show, a one-man circus and a Pictionary Game Show, according to a press release.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Sora moving from popup to permanent restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sora, which opened as an upscale sushi ghost kitchen last August, is going to have a permanent brick and mortar location, its owners announced Wednesday. Sora will build on the sushi concept for the restaurant, which is at 1121 W. 10th St. in Cleveland’s Flats East Bank, adjacent to its sister restaurant, Lago East Bank, the restaurant said in a release.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Euclid restaurant closes after 21 years

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – After more than two decades in business, a Euclid restaurant is closing its doors. The Beach Club Pizza Bistro announced on social media that their final day of operation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022. The post explains, “With all the mounting, and seemingly endless...
EUCLID, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy