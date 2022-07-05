ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Three Recognized as WGCA All-American Scholars

By razorbackathletics.com
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pklQ_0gVkwa5800

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Three Hogs have been named Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars, as announced by the organization Tuesday. Rising seniors Ela Anacona, Julia Gregg and Kajal Mistry were recognized with the prestigious honor.

Ela Anacona

This marks Anacona’s third straight year earning the recognition. The Buenos Aires, Argentina product is majoring in economics while sporting a 3.64 cumulative GPA. Anacona finished last season with a 74.58 stroke average, the third best on the squad. She played in 24 rounds with three of those under par. Anacona was also named to the SEC Community Service Team.

Julia Gregg

Gregg has also made it on the WGCA All-American Scholar List each of the past three seasons. Hailing from Farmer’s Branch, Texas, Gregg is finishing up her studies as a finance major and doing so with a 3.61 GPA. Gregg was one of three to play in all 33 rounds during the season, finishing second on the squad with a 73.94 stroke average. Earning two top five finishes and three inside the top 10, Gregg’s lowest round last season was a 68 in the first round of the SEC Championship.

Kajal Mistry

Mistry has earned her second consecutive WGCA All-American Scholar honors, holding a 3.54 GPA as a marketing major. The Johannesburg, South Africa product led the team with a 73.18 average, while being one of two to play in all 33 rounds with 13 of those under par. Mistry, who was tabbed a Golfweek All-American Honorable Mention selection and All-SEC First Team choice, finished the year with an individual win at the MountainView Collegiate, as well as two top-five finishes and three inside the top 10.

Anacona, Gregg and Mistry were three of 1,485 women’s collegiate golfers honored. The three have maintained a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 to be selected. The tradition of head coach Shauna Taylor placing student-athletes on this list continues, with at least one student-athlete earning a spot in 13 of her 15 seasons at the helm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Women’s Basketball SEC Opponents Announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team’s league opponents for the 2022-23 season, as announced Wednesday. This marks the 14th year of the 16-game league schedule format and 11th for all 14 teams in the SEC. The Razorbacks will host half...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Congressman’s son arrested for possession of meth

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Rep. Steve Womack’s (R-AR Dist. 3) son was arrested in Rogers on July 6 for possession of meth. According to an affidavit, police were asked to assist with a probation home visit on E. Woodridge Lane in Rogers. When police arrived, they found James Womack, 34, in a downstairs bedroom of the home.
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#Economics#Wgca#Three Hogs#Gpa#All American Scholar
247Sports

Will Connor Noland return to Arkansas in 2023?

For great teams in College Baseball, you can almost always count on saying goodbye to your best pitcher at the end of the season if he is draft-eligible. But for the Arkansas Razorbacks, it's not a foregone conclusion that they will lose their ace in Connor Noland, who still has an extra season of eligibility due to the pandemic in 2020.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police make arrest in Colonel Glenn homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday after a man was found dead and a woman injured Monday at Big Country Chateau Apartments on Colonel Glenn Road. According to investigators, 18-year-old Jamarion Holmes is in custody and is facing a first-degree murder charge. Police say...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Federal lawsuit filed against CHI St. Vincent & UAMS Police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The family of a Pine Bluff man killed by police has filed a federal lawsuit against authorities and local hospitals. Authorities say 39-year-old Tyrone Washington was behind the wheel of a stolen car on December 3, 2020, when according to the Pulaski County Prosecutor, an officer justifiably used deadly force to protect fellow police. Washington’s family says that leaves out vital details.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy