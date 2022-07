When you think of Miranda Lambert, what comes to mind? Most of us would immediately think about her career as a country music artist. Others might bring up her long list of awards and accolades. On the other hand, some would point out that Time Magazine listed her among the 100 most influential people of the year. All of that is true. However, Miranda has recently realized that she’s more than a singer, songwriter, and world-class entertainer. Over the past couple of years, the Texas native has come to realize that her career is only a portion of who she is as a person and she’s happier for it.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO