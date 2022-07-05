ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

UPDATE: 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-80

By Linda Cook, Mike Colón
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Two people were injured in a Scott County accident Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. About 4:46 p.m,. the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received an emergency call for an accident at mile marker 303 on I-80 East in Scott County. This section...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Emergency personnel respond to Rock Island accident

Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer. One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Four injured in three-car crash

Four people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Davenport on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marquette and Locust streets. A car traveling eastbound on Locust ran the red light and T-boned another car heading south on Marquette. That car...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

The Most Dangerous Street in Davenport Is This One, According to Stats

Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Few details available about shooting victim who sought treatment Thursday

Few details were available Thursday night about a man who was shot in Davenport. Shortly before 5 p.m., Davenport Police responded to Genesis Medical Center – West Campus – for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been transported there by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from Davenport Police.
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

Women Rescued From Prophetstown House Fire (photos/video)

A small house at the corner of Woodlawn and E. Streets in Prophetstown was the scene of fire on Thursday afternoon with the lone occupant helped to safety by neighbors. The home’s single occupant Ellen Varnell, 54, was able to reach the driveway a few feet from the back door before being aided by neighbors who carried her across the street to safety.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at Riverdale home

There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
RIVERDALE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Dixon man arrested in domestic dispute

On July 6, 2022 at 4:40 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies were requested to attempt to locate a subject wanted on a warrant out of Lee County. Deputies checked several possible locations of this subject. A check of a family member’s residence in rural Sterling was conducted and the male subject Brett E. Benters, 38, of Dixon, was located and arrested on an outstanding Lee County for Violation of Court Order, according to a Friday released from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.
DIXON, IA
ourquadcities.com

14-year-old girl injured in head-on crash in Knox County

A Galesburg woman was charged with drunk driving (among several charges) for a Fourth of July accident in Knox County. The accident occurred on Illinois 97 at U.S. 150, Knox County, at about 10:45 a.m. on July 4, 2022. Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg, was driving a 2010 Blue Chrysler van north on Illinois 97 and a 2021 Black Honda SUV was traveling south at the same location.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport extinguishes overnight fire

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at approximately 2:45 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3600 block of Mississippi Avenue. The Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel, according to a Wednesday release. The...
DAVENPORT, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

4th of July Weekend Deadly for Dubuque Area Motorists/Motorcyclists(UPDATE WITH NAME)

Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash

2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport. Fire officials say no one occupied the garages at the time of the fire and assessed the vehicle and two garages as a total loss. FAD 07-03 PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. There will a First...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Crews remove semi blocking southbound I-380 in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews have removed a semi truck that crashed, blocking the southbound lanes of I-380 early Wednesday morning. The crash blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North Liberty, north of Forevergreen Road, for more than an hour. Emergency crews had a...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA

