19-year-old found ‘unresponsive’ in Charlotte. Someone killed him, police say.

A 19-year-old was fatally shot in Charlotte Tuesday evening, police said.

Yimere Joyner was pronounced dead at the scene after police found him “unresponsive from a gunshot wound” in the 1700 block of Camp Greene Street just before 5 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police news release.

That is near Freedom Drive west of uptown.

WSOC aerial footage showed police at an apartment complex.

The homicide is the city’s 53rd this year.

Police haven’t said if they have a suspect.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police Detective Blair Fitch at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous, police said.

This is a developing story.