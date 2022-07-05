City seeks input on spending CDBG funds for community programs

VICTORIA, Texas — Residents can review the City’s proposed 2022 annual action plan and provide input on how the City should distribute federal community development block grant (CDBG) funding to help low- to moderate-income residents.

Under the CDBG program, the City of Victoria receives federal funding each year for programs and services that benefit low- to moderate-income residents.

This year, the City will receive $576,506 for these programs. The funding may be used for the City’s internal programs (such as the infill housing program) or distributed to local nonprofits.

The proposed plan is available at www.victoriatx.gov/cdbg; the Victoria Public Library; and the City’s Development Services office at 700 Main Center, Suite 129.

Comments may be emailed to cmenchaca@victoriatx.gov or mailed to City of Victoria’s Development Services Department, Attention: Celeste Menchaca, P.O. BOX 1758, Victoria, TX 77901-1758. All comments must include the sender’s full name and physical address.

All comments will be included in the final draft of the annual action plan.

Development Services Director Julie Fulgham presented the proposed annual action plan to the City Council at its June 7 meeting. The presentation may be viewed at www.victoriatx.gov/tv15.

For more information, contact Development Services at 361-485-3360 or email cmenchaca@victoriatx.gov.

