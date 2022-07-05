ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood burglary suspects allegedly part of South American crime syndicate, police say

By Andy Cordan
 3 days ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some outstanding police work by Brentwood Police and surrounding agencies help land some alleged home burglars from South America behind bars.

According to Brentwood Police, the suspects are from Colombia. Investigators say the suspects are part of a crime syndicate that travels to the US for the expressed purpose of stealing in upscale communities.

Police say that is the case in the incident from June 28th in a neighborhood around Jupiter Forest Drive.

Police were notified of a crime in progress by the homeowner who was watching the break-in happen in real time on home surveillance.

“It was a homeowner, with a camera inside her home, she noticed someone coming through the back window of her home,” Assistant Chief Jim Colvin said.

Before the suspects, identified as Harold Lopez and Lilliana Rodriguez could escape, two Brentwood Police cars stopped the suspect’s rental car.

According to investigators, that’s when Rodriguez, the 44-year-old driver punched it, almost hitting one of the Brentwood Officers.

Dashcam shows the woman driving recklessly down Concord Road, followed by Nolenensville Road, then through a shopping center, finally going down a driveway where they enter a backyard and into tall grass.

The three suspects fled the car into the woods. That’s where Metro Police and Nolensville Police, and the Williamson County Sheriffs Department help Brentwood set up a perimeter.

Police say Lilliana Rodriguez was caught quickly.

Thanks to reports from citizens noticing strangers running through their backyards, police are able to track at least one of the other men.

After a couple of hours, an alert Brentwood cop finds Lopez too at a store on Nolensville Road allegedly buying clean clothes.

“He saw a gentleman coming out who was dirty so he stopped to talk to him and realized that the clothes he was wearing in the burglary were in a bag that he was carrying and that he just purchased new clothing. It’s really great police work,” said Colvin.

Assistant Chief Colvin says the alleged thieves are Colombian nationals, here from South America as part of a crime syndicate.

“These suspects are believed to be part of a group who comes to this country specifically to commit crimes in areas with large homes. They target money and jewelry and they are good.”

Colvin says the group is coordinated and rotate different crews in and out of certain regions.

He added the merchandise is often sent out of the country quickly, making it almost impossible for local police departments to track.

The third suspect in the car escaped.

News 2 has learned police are working strong leads to locate that third man.

In this case, the jewels and cash taken from the home off Concord Road were recovered and returned to the homeowner who watched the crime unfold and called the police in the first place.

Comments / 8

Guest
2d ago

That Southern border is sooo secure! No problems resulting from purposely "flooding the border" as Biden said they would do while he campaigned.

Reply
4
