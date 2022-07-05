Child support, unemployment checks issued after cyber attack

PHOENIX -- The checks are now in the mail. That's the message from the state Department of Administration Monday to about 800 Arizonans who were counting on getting their child support, child care and unemployment checks by the first of the month. Agency spokeswoman Megan Rose told Capitol Media Services...
Abortion rights advocates were set to meet at the Secretary of State's office on Thursday to turn in their petition signatures. They ended up canceling as they couldn't reach the required amount of 350,000 signatures. Some might consider this a loss, though they still consider their efforts a win. "We...
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 20,198 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths. Today’s weekly report included a blog post that notated many of the cases added today are a result of a lab partner moving to electronic reporting. The data confirms what the department...
PHOENIX - On July 6, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that makes it illegal to record law enforcement within 8 feet (about 2.4 meters). Under the new law, it is a misdemeanor if someone keeps recording, after getting a verbal warning to stop. There are, however, some exceptions to the law, including if the person recording is the one being questioned by police.
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed 47 bills from the Legislation session that ended nearly two weeks ago but vetoed three, including a measure that would have asked voters in Maricopa County to extend a sales tax that funds transportation projects. But Ducey did not act...
California is restricting state-funded travel to Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey signed what he called “common sense” legislation. But in a news release California Attorney General Rob Bonta called it discriminatory, “Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country. Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A North Carolina woman pleaded guilty this week to defrauding nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief benefits out of Arizona. Kaila Leaann Shanteau-Jackson, 30, of Charlotte admitted to committing wire fraud to scam Arizona out of...
On July 6, Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bipartisan water measure approved by state lawmakers in the final days of their session. It sets aside more than $1 billion to find new sources of water and to conserve the supplies we already have. Some of those supplies go back to 1996, when the state established the Arizona Water Banking Authority.
(Phoenix) — Fear and uncertainty remain prevalent in Arizona following the U.S. Supreme Court's choice to strike down the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision late last month, as the state's abortion providers paused their services shortly after the ruling was made public.
YUMA, Ariz. - The story of "Baby Holly" has made national headlines recently, and there’s a strong Arizona connection to the woman found alive and well more than 40 years after being separated from her murdered parents. Their killings are still unsolved, and authorities say a cult could be...
Arizonans will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. Shasta McManus, treasurer of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, told Capitol Media Services her organization will not be turning in the petitions for a ballot measure it has been gathering since May. She said they were able to get only about 176,000 ahead of Thursday's deadline.
Supporters of a sweeping effort to overhaul Arizona’s election and campaign finance laws filed more than 475,000 signatures on Thursday in hopes of qualifying for the November ballot. “This is what democracy looks like!” bellowed Roy Tatem, the political director for Our Voice Our Vote, as he and other volunteers and supporters of the Arizona […]
PHOENIX — “Budtenders” at a Curaleaf Dispensary voted 13-to-6 in favor of unionizing on Thursday, becoming the first cannabis workers in Arizona to join the Cannabis Workers Rising movement, according to a press release. Organized by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99 (UFCW 99),...
The federal government is planning to sue Arizona over a new state law that requires proof of citizenship to vote for president. Kristen Clark is the assistant attorney general of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. She says it’s in violation of the 1964 Voting Rights Act.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed two House Bills (HB) which aim to lower certain license costs for veterans, including business and hunting licenses. “Our veterans give us so much and Arizona is dedicated to finding more ways to honor them,” Ducey said in a press release. “This session, we delivered. We followed up on our State of the State promise to launch a program to waive in-state higher education tuition for the dedicated husbands and wives of veterans who have served and sacrificed as well. Arizona will continue to lower barriers and give back to this selfless and courageous community.”
PHOENIX - A new study is revealing how much money Arizona residents "need" to make to be happy. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $108,360 to be happy in Arizona, just a tenth of a percent higher than the national average.
Nine of Arizona’s 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks. The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission...
As of July 6, 2022, 8 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Arizona in 2022. In-State Tuition for Non-Citizen Residents Measure. Description: Repeals provisions of Proposition 300 (2006) to allow in-state tuition for non-citizen residents.
Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. In Maricopa County, the CDC says...
