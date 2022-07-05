ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers optimistic about Alex Faedo (hip soreness) injury recovery

By Chandler Engelbrecht, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
It's so far, so good for Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Faedo.

The rookie right-hander left in the fourth inning of Detroit's second game in Monday's doubleheader sweep over the Cleveland Guardians with right hip soreness. He's the sixth Tigers pitcher to leave a game via injury this season, but manager A.J. Hinch believes Faedo may return to the mound soon.

"He's been checked out," Hinch said Tuesday before Detroit played Cleveland at 7:10 p.m. in Comerica Park. "Some doctors are reviewing the film, (but) everything's pointed in a pretty good direction. I don't think there's a ton of structural damage in the hip. I think he's got some inflammation and some things he's got to work on. He's not scratched for being the 27th man next week, so that's a good sign."

The Tigers announced Monday that Faedo will return to Toledo regardless of his injury status. The No. 18 pick in the 2017 draft, Faedo (1-4) has a 5.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 52 innings this season.

In his last four outings, Faedo has given up 17 earned runs on 24 hits and nine strikeouts over 15 innings. He could not complete the fifth inning in each of those outings.

Drew Hutchinson's back again

It's been a wild few months for right-hander Drew Hutchinson.

The 31-year-old, who'll get the start Tuesday for the Tigers, has been on-and-off Detroit's roster since early 2021. After entering free agency in November, Hutchison returned to the Tigers on March 14 and made the Opening Day roster. After appearing in 10 games, he was designated for assignment on May 11.

Since then, he's elected free agency twice, but was brought back both times. The Tigers selected Hutchinson's contract Tuesday morning, marking the fifth time in less than year Detroit has done so.

Hitch believes Hutchinson's decision to keep returning is a sign of his character.

"(It's) his loyalty," Hitch said. "He's come back to us time and time again, and continues to give us an opportunity. And we've given him opportunities, so the relationship's been great. ... Any time you take a guy off your team, it's tough. But, I guess the more I've had, the more I've realized that you just have to be dead honest with these guys and tell them exactly what the plan is.

"It's just kind of the reality of the business. Whether it's a situation like (Hutchinson's) or sending a guy up or wherever."

The Tigers designated left-handed pitcher Sam Howard for assignment to make room for Hutchinson. Hutchinson, a Lakeland, Florida native, is 0-4 on the season with a 4.81 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24⅓ innings pitched.

In his career, Hutchinson is 35-28 with a 4.96 ERA and 442 strikeouts.

"As a veteran player, you've been through it all," Hitch said. "There's nothing he hasn't experienced. Not too long ago, he was searching for any opportunity and then he forced his way onto our team a couple of different times. I'm happy for him, because this sport can chew you up and spit you out."'

Austin Meadows making moves

Austin Meadows' time away could be coming to a close.

The outfielder, acquired April 5 by the Tigers from the Tampa Bay Rays, was placed on the 10-day injured list June 28 with right and left Achilles strains. Meadows was scheduled to start a rehab assignment for Toledo that same week.

Now, Hitch said the timetable for Meadows' return all depends on Tuesday's warmups.

"We're having optional work (outs) today after the doubleheader, but he's not optional," Hitch said. "He's doing it. And he'll do a normal routine, like a pregame you'd have for any game. If he clears that, he'll head for tomorrow."

Detroit's take on the Guardians again Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. The Tigers acquired Meadows by trading infielder Isaac Paredes and the No. 71 pick in the 2022 draft.

Meadows is hitting .250 with 16 walks and 17 strikeouts in 36 games. He has yet to hit his first home run this season.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a reporting intern at The Detroit Free Press and can be reached at CEngelbrecht@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ctengelbrecht.

