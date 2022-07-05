ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral home listed on several websites for cheap price turns out to be scam

By Trent Bennett
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGluw_0gVktAQz00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For Heather Woody, moving to Cape Coral according to some postings online looked to be cheaper than she originally thought.

“I got on so many websites when I found this house. It looked like a perfect home at first,” said Woody.

However, she quickly learned that the listings she saw on multiple reputable websites were not accurate.

“Some said $1,500 a month. Another I saw said $1,800 and then I found out the house was way more than what I had seen,” said Woody.

The company advertising in the front yard of the property on SW 11th Place in Cape Coral is Main Street Renewal.

After a quick phone call to one of the company representatives, we were told to go look at the window of the home.

When we got there, a scam alert had been printed and posted.

“This happens from time to time,” said William Owens with MS Renewal.

The paper posted in the window claims that because the company deals mostly online when making transactions with tenants, that scammers use this as an opportunity to fool the person interested in renting a home.

“If people see this house posted on any other website than our website, then it’s a scam,” said Owens.

Experts suggest you check these few things when searching for your next home.

Verify that the property price listed matches with what the real estate company says it is.

Never wire money or make payments through apps like Zelle, CashApp or with gift cards.

“I will not be falling down this rabbit hole again,” said Woody.

If you believe that you have been a victim of a scam, please report it to local law enforcement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

MISSING DOG REUNITED WITH FORMER FLORIDA RESIDENT AFTER EIGHT YEARS!

Betsy DeHaan adopted a pitbull named Harley from a domestic animal service in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2013, and a year later, he disappeared. "We searched and cruised and looked and put up posters and sent out the wanted, missing pet and just never stopped looking for him," DeHaan told WINK-TV. A few years later the DeHaan family moved to Missouri, never expecting to hear about Harley again. But Angie Bray, a volunteer at a Lee County animal rescue center, said she was contacted recently by a family who spotted a brown pitbull wandering loose in a Fort Myers neighborhood. Bray took the dog to a veterinarian, where its chip was able to identify him and his owners. DeHaan drove about 1,200 miles to be reunited with Harley. "He's still the same great snuggler he always was," she said in a comment on the sheriff's office Facebook post.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Authorities say crime spree at 4 casino arcades in Lee County are related

At least three casino arcades across Lee County were targeted in a crime spree that included robberies and grand thefts on Thursday. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Cape Coral Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Myers Police Department are investigating similar cases “which are believed to be related.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 arrested for stealing car idling in a bank parking lot in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police have arrested two people who they say stole a car that was left idling in the parking lot of a bank in Cape Coral on Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Lucas Gregory Schulz and 20-year-old Daniel Joseph Noah McClung got in the car that was idling in a bank parking lot on Del Prado Boulevard and drove off.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Crash by Yankee Beach in North Fort Myers

A crash on southbound Cleveland Avenue by Yankee Beach in North Fort Myers temporarily shut down the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Friday morning. It is unknown if anyone was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Man fires gun after accusing boaters of speeding thru his canal

Punta Gorda, FL - A man's been arrested after waiving a gun in the air at boaters who sped thru his canal on the Fourth of July. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Dennis Fair waved the gun in the air and took a shot at boaters in the canal behind his Punta Gorda home on July 4th.
WINKNEWS.com

Car chase leads to arrest of driver, passenger in Collier County

A suspect was arrested after fleeing deputies down Immokalee Road, crashing at an intersection and being caught by a K-9 unit early Friday morning in Collier County. William Easley, 25, faces charges of possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonazepam, and THC edibles. Easley also is charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as fleeing law enforcement. He was wanted on two warrants out of Lee County, as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral hobby shop preparing to open indoor RC park

An indoor remote-controlled racing park is coming to Cape Coral thanks to the Southwest Florida hobby shop Caloosa Trains and Hobbies. The owner of Caloosa Trains and Hobbies said the new RC park is something racers asked for. In just a month, RC cars will be zipping around the indoor...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Real Estate Company#Sw 11th Place#Ms Renewal#Cashapp
coastalbreezenews.com

Code Enforcement Needs Your Help

The City of Marco Island’s Code Enforcement department is in reactive mode these days as they focus on responding to calls to the Marco Island Police Department. Code Enforcement Supervisor, Keith Richter, said it is a challenge for his staff to keep up with the volume of calls code enforcement officers receive daily. He’s not sure how his department will handle the increase in call volume the city’s new My Marco app may bring.
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect seen on video at the site of 2 electric bike thefts in Lee County

Deputies are looking for a suspect seen on video at a Lee County address where they say he stole two electric bikes on Sunday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected thief stole a Jupiter electric bike valued at $900 at 19370 S. Tamiami Trail, the location of Blueway RV Village. The man is believed to have stolen another E-bike valued at $1,499.99 from the same location, around the same timeframe.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person dead in crash near Southwest Florida International Airport

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near a wooded area by the Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended in a field next to a wooded area by the airport. Troopers said a 73-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: 11-foot, 550-pound alligator found in Florida family's pool

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Florida family had quite a scare after an 11-foot, 550-pound monster-sized alligator snuck into their swimming pool for a late-night swim. Footage recorded by Marie St Cyr shows the alligator thrashing and rolling as four people pull it from the pool in Punta Gorda back in May.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 4 WFTX

Missing Mass. girl, mom may be in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says a 7-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in Southwest Florida. Investigators out of Springfield, Mass. say Ava Melendez was reported missing on May 6. She may be in the company of her mother, Jewel Melendez. Investigators say...
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy