Cape Coral home listed on several websites for cheap price turns out to be scam

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For Heather Woody, moving to Cape Coral according to some postings online looked to be cheaper than she originally thought.

“I got on so many websites when I found this house. It looked like a perfect home at first,” said Woody.

However, she quickly learned that the listings she saw on multiple reputable websites were not accurate.

“Some said $1,500 a month. Another I saw said $1,800 and then I found out the house was way more than what I had seen,” said Woody.

The company advertising in the front yard of the property on SW 11th Place in Cape Coral is Main Street Renewal.

After a quick phone call to one of the company representatives, we were told to go look at the window of the home.

When we got there, a scam alert had been printed and posted.

“This happens from time to time,” said William Owens with MS Renewal.

The paper posted in the window claims that because the company deals mostly online when making transactions with tenants, that scammers use this as an opportunity to fool the person interested in renting a home.

“If people see this house posted on any other website than our website, then it’s a scam,” said Owens.

Experts suggest you check these few things when searching for your next home.

Verify that the property price listed matches with what the real estate company says it is.

Never wire money or make payments through apps like Zelle, CashApp or with gift cards.

“I will not be falling down this rabbit hole again,” said Woody.

If you believe that you have been a victim of a scam, please report it to local law enforcement.