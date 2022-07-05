Louisiana law attempts to halt catalytic converter thefts

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Lawmakers are hoping that Louisiana’s new law will crack down on catalytic converter thefts.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 70 into law in May. It will go into effect on Aug. 1, and catalytic converters will then fall under the precious metals law .

The law adds many provisions to Louisiana law aimed at helping law enforcement track these stolen catalytic converters sold on the black market by requiring buyers to keep records of all catalytic converter transactions.

It states that buyers must take a picture of a valid photo id, get a correct address, and telephone number from the seller.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory tells News 10 this will hopefully slow down the number of investigations of catalytic converter thefts.

“We went to all salvage yards. We made a copy of the law and brought them a ledger,” Guillory said.

He says that is not a one-time visit and that detectives will make periodic visits to the salvage yards, making sure things are up to date.

