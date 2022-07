Los Alamos residents Bill Knight and Doreen Gunkel assisted at the scene of a crash Tuesday at NM 599 at Camino de las Montoyas where a pickup truck was overturned with two people trapped inside. A car reportedly pulled out from Camono de las Montoyas and struck the truck causing it to spin around, clip a light pole and roll over. Knight managed to knock a window out and assist those inside prior to the arrival of first responders. The two people in the truck and the woman from the car were all transported for medical attention. Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO