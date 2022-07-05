ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Sunshine, Thermal City, Fero, Dysartsville, Union Mills and Glenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Heat Advisories & Warnings; More Strong Storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hot and humid weather continues. Temperatures will top out well into the 90s again with heat indices of 103-107 on Thursday. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm Thursday for Mecklenburg as well as Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly, Union & York counties. These locations could experience afternoon dangerous heat indices up to 107. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Chesterfield & Lancaster counties until 7pm. Heat indices up to 111 are possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Storms take down trees, knock out power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people are without power this morning following severe storms lasting through the overnight hours. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, about 2,000 customers in the WBTV viewing area were still without power. According to outage maps, a cluster of around 300 customers was in the historic Myers Park neighborhood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘No Swimming’ advisory issued for cove on Lake Davidson for ‘elevated bacteria levels’

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A No Swimming advisory was issued for a cove on Lake Davidson Friday after elevated levels of bacteria were detected, officials said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, the bacteria was detected during routine water quality monitoring in a cove just west of Lake Davison Circle, east of […]
DAVIDSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

A Heat Advisory & Gusty Severe Storms Possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hot and humid conditions continue the rest of the week. Temperatures will top out in the mid- upper 90s, but with a tropical airmass in place our heat indices will be 102-106. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm Wednesday for Mecklenburg as well as...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON NEWBERRY RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Anson; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Cleveland; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Gaston; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Hertford; Iredell; Lee; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Polk; Randolph; Richmond; Rockingham; Rowan; Rutherford; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Union; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ANSON BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM CLEVELAND DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GASTON GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX HERTFORD IREDELL LEE LINCOLN MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY MOORE NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON POLK RANDOLPH RICHMOND ROCKINGHAM ROWAN RUTHERFORD STANLY STOKES SURRY UNION VANCE WAKE WARREN WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One dead after drowning in Lake Norman

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday, authorities have confirmed. Crews were searching for 25-year-old Diego Andres Osorio Garcia in the area of Pender Pointe Place. According to the N.C. Wildlife Commission, a call for a missing boater came in around 3:35 p.m.
ACCIDENTS
WSOC Charlotte

Woman killed, 3 others hurt after van plows into runners at Avery County race, troopers say

LINVILLE, N.C. — A van plowed into a crowd of runners Thursday night at the start of The Bear race in Linville, troopers with the Highway Patrol said. A runner, later identified as 72-year-old Julie Holderness, of Winston-Salem, was confirmed to have died, troopers said. Three other runners were seriously hurt. Their identities have not been released.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Authorities locate missing Lincoln County man

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a missing 38-year-old man from Cherryville has been located. Daniel Evan Neal was reported missing earlier in the day. He was found in Morganton in Burke County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

‘Pirate Week’ sails into Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON - Did the pirate Jean Laffite once reside in Lincolnton? The history of this infamous pirate is not well known. After extensive research, two Lincoln County writers, Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough, conducted extensive research and released the now wildly popular, “Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America’s Longest Running Mysteries.” To be released nationally on March 15, this book provides answers to questions that have lingered in Lincolnton since 1875.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge to close for repairs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close the bridge taking Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek on July 11, weather permitting. The closure is necessary for crews to perform full-depth bridge deck repairs anticipated to continue into the first week of August. Drivers...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Alexander man wins $100,000

RALEIGH – Daniel Costner of Taylorsville stopped to get a drink, tried his luck on a new lottery game, and found himself the first winner of the game’s $100,000 prize, according to a NC Lottery Commission press release. “I was stunned,” Costner said. “I had to sit there...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mt. Holly police search for missing 18-year-old woman

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The Mount Holly Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Ashanti McCorkle. She left her home late Wednesday night and has not returned. McCorkle is possibly in the Rock Hill area. Call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 if you have information. ©2022 Cox Media...
MOUNT HOLLY, NC

