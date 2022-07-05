ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

Fireworks cause $300k in damages to Spanish Fork home

By Craig Proffer
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Spanish Fork City

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews responded to a significant house fire in Spanish Fork on July 4.

The fire left approximately $300,000 in damages in its wake. The cause? Fireworks.

Around 11:57 p.m., crews responded to reports of a house fire at 1700 S. 2940 E.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames bursting out from the attic space of the home.

Fortunately, the fire was contained to the attic space and garage of the home before it caused any major damage to other areas of the building.

Courtesy of Spanish Fork City

Within 35 minutes of arriving on the scene, crews had fully extinguished the blaze.

Three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

The fire reportedly originated in an outdoor garbage can where recently-launched fireworks had been thrown away. Officials say the flames then moved against the side of the home before spreading into the attic space.

Staff and volunteers with the American Red Cross of Utah also responded to the fire, assisting the displaced residents with accommodations and resources to support them during the incident.

“Spanish Fork Fire & EMS Chief Eddie Hales would like to remind everyone lighting fireworks to completely soak the remnants in water before disposing of them in trash containers. Also, always make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your residence,” a press release states.

