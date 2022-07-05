BRING GOOD HOME.

A truck bed tent is a unique option for setting up camp. Essentially, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a typical ground tent, just in the bed of a pickup truck. But this kind of camping offers some major advantages. It keeps you off the ground, where there’s less worry about water, rocks, bugs, colder temps, and most models allow you to make–and break–camp quickly. There are a lot of options out there to turn your truck into basecamp, but what’s best for a Toyota Tacoma may be different from what works on a Nissan Frontier. I tested some of the most popular products on the market and talked to campers, hunters, and anglers to find the best truck bed tents for a wide range of trucks and campers.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO