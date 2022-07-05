Authorities release identity of body recovered near Rock Valley

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men were arrested for robbery on Wednesday after allegedly holding two women at gunpoint. According to complaint documents, at 10:39 p.m., two women were robbed at gunpoint at a residence on Transit Avenue. It was specified that Jocquan McCloud, 26, of Sioux City, forced the women into the apartment’s bedroom and shut the door with them inside. McCloud returned to the room with Kemo Levi, 26, of Sioux City, who had a black handgun. Levi threatened the women with the gun, and one of the victims gave up her iPhone 13 as well as a box that held a BB gun. The other woman gave up her purse which had $362 inside.

