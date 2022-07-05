ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux County, IA

Authorities release identity of body recovered near Rock Valley

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says a...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Plymouth Co. Sheriff identifies man killed in Thursday accident

LE MARS, Iowa — The Plymouth County Sheriff is identifying the man killed in an accident early Thursday morning near Le mars. The Sheriff says that 46-year-old Matthew Howell was killed after losing control of his vehicle on K64, five miles east of Le Mars on Thursday. Howell's car...
LE MARS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Victim of deadly rollover in Plymouth County identified

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The name of a fatal crash victim has been released Friday morning. According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling north on K64 Thursday morning when the vehicle lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before it came to a rest on a fence line. The crash was fatal for the driver.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Authorities seeking info on hit-and-run

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, July 7, on 360th Street at the BNSF Railway railroad crossing, two and one-half miles north of Sioux Center. Sixteen-year-old Sadie Ymker of Ireton was driving a...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Info sought on hit-and-run north of Hull

HULL—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, on Ibex Avenue, three miles north of Hull. A vehicle described as a blue or gray Toyota or Honda passenger car traveling south struck a southbound...
HULL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Rock Valley, IA
County
Sioux County, IA
Rock Valley, IA
Crime & Safety
KCAU 9 News

Two Sioux City men arrested for robbing two women with stolen gun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men were arrested for robbery on Wednesday after allegedly holding two women at gunpoint. According to complaint documents, at 10:39 p.m., two women were robbed at gunpoint at a residence on Transit Avenue. It was specified that Jocquan McCloud, 26, of Sioux City, forced the women into the apartment’s bedroom and shut the door with them inside. McCloud returned to the room with Kemo Levi, 26, of Sioux City, who had a black handgun. Levi threatened the women with the gun, and one of the victims gave up her iPhone 13 as well as a box that held a BB gun. The other woman gave up her purse which had $362 inside.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iowa.media

FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON K-64 NEAR LE MARS

ONE PERSON HAS DIED OF INJURIES SUFFERED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER NEAR LE MARS THURSDAY MORNING. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 6 A.M. ON COUNTY ROAD K-64 NORTH OF HIGHWAY C-30 ABOUT FIVE MILES EAST OF LEMARS. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST...
LE MARS, IA
more1049.com

Serious Injuries Reported in O’Brien County Crash

Calumet, IA (KICD)– A rollover crash in O’Brien County early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was northbound on Highway 59 near Calumet when the vehicle is believed to have crossed the center line and started to enter the ditch when Bush overcorrected causing the vehicle to then roll over into the opposite coming to a rest on its top.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital
nwestiowa.com

Jury clears man of attempted murder charge

ORANGE CITY—A Sioux County jury has cleared a 40-year-old Rock Valley man of charges including attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred a year ago, July 11, in Rock Valley. Jaime Martinez Montiel had been arrested following an investigation of a report of a car-vs.-pedestrian incident on...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

One Dead After Crash Near Le Mars

UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the victim. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was 46-year-old Matthew P. Howell of Le Mars. *************************************************************. Original story, posted Jul 7, 2022 at 2:32 p.m.:. Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a...
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Little Rock man charged for hitting wife

LITTLE ROCK—A 25-year-old rural Little Rock man was arrested twice in three days on a variety of charges. Victor Lewi initially was arrested about 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, when the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup he was driving became disabled at the intersection of 210th Street and Marsh Avenue, about six miles south of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
nwestiowa.com

Disabled car results in marijuana arrest

ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, July 7, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Joseph William Foster stemmed from officers assisting a disabled 2008 Hyundai Sonata at St. Paul...
ORANGE CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kicdam.com

One Killed and Several Other Injured In Nobles County Crash

Worthington, MN (KICD)– One person has died and six others are recovering from injuries sustained in a Wednesday morning crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office tells us a pickup and a work truck collided near Wilmont which critically injured a 19-year-ol passenger in one of the vehicles which he later succumbed to. Six others were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for OWI by Sibley

SIBLEY—A 30-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The...
SIBLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Man Taken To Hospital After Crash There

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man was taken to the hospital after an accident there on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that a few minutes before 3:00 p.m., 14-year-old Melaku Van Voorst of Northfield, MN was driving a 2020 Chevy pickup owned by his grandfather, Richard Dykstra of Sioux Center, southbound on 13th Avenue Southeast, on the southeast side of Sioux Center. They tell us that 84-year-old Henry Kroon of Sioux Center was northbound on 13th Avenue Southeast in a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Correctional officers; fatal crash; nursing homes close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman arrested for marijuana

HARRIS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 4, near Harris on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and speeding. The citing of Jade Emily Rohner stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Audi A6 for speeding on Highway...
HARRIS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for SD card theft

SIOUX CENTER—A 51-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Stephen Eric Van Grouw stemmed from being observed on video stealing items from Walmart while he was working for the Sioux Center store, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

SUSPECTS CHARGED IN MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT ARMED ROBBERY

TWO SIOUX CITY MEN ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM AN ARMED ROBBERY AT A MORNINGSIDE RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY NIGHT. 26-YEAR-OLD KEMO LEVI IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, 2ND DEGREE THEFT AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON. 26-YEAR-OLD JOCQUAN MCCLOUD IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man’s Weekend Drowning In NW Iowa Is Under Investigation

(Sioux Center, IA) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning in a pond north of Rock Valley. Sioux County Communications received a 911 call Monday reporting a male was swimming in the pond when he went underwater and did not resurface. Bystanders along with emergency responders located the male after some time and removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted. He was flown directly from the area to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
ROCK VALLEY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy