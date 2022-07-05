ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Mother charged after 2-year-old overdoses on THC gummies

By George Gonzales
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAL3r_0gVkqKMs00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amanda Ulibarri, 33, made her first court appearance after facing charges of child neglect. On July 1 the Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to Presbyterian Rust Medical Center after Ulibarri’s two-year-old daughter was admitted after consuming THC-infused gummies.

Famous New Mexico chile could cost more than usual this year

Other than reacting to pain, court records show the two-year-old was unresponsive. Court documents also say Ulibarri told police she left gummies in her purse on the couch, went to the bathroom,  came back and her daughter had eaten three to five of them.

The Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees the labeling of cannabis products in New Mexico, says it tries to prevent this from happening. “We’ve really worked hard to make sure that we have rules in place when it comes to the packaging,” said New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department Deputy Superintendent, Victor Reyes.

Reyes says the department has worked hard to ensure any cannabis-infused product is properly packaged. Including, labeling, child-proof containers, and omitting any artwork that may appeal to children.

Marijuana plant found growing at Tingley Beach

In April another case of children consuming edibles was reported after a Bernalillo Public Schools student took edible candy to class and passed it around to 14 other students. Reyes says on top of labeling and storing the product in a safe place it’s all about working together. “In doing that and making sure that we are clear about our responsibility when it comes to having these products within our home. I think that partnership between the regulators and the consumers is really important,” said Reyes.

Ulibarri was released on her own recognizance. The judge ordered her to no drugs, alcohol or cannabis of any kind. A preliminary hearing has also been set for 60 days.

According to the American Association of Poison Control, the number of kids under twelve who’ve ingested THC edibles at home is up twenty-fold over the past five years as more states have legalized marijuana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 23

Frankie Muniz
2d ago

you can't overdose on marijuana nobody in the history of marijuana has there been an overdose

Reply(7)
9
NJJBTC
2d ago

How's that legalization of marijuana working out for you, New Mexico?!!

Reply(5)
7
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces 14 years for robbery, firearms conviction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Jacquan Abe, 24, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison for multiple charges including robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a stolen firearm. Abe was convicted on February 25. According to a Department of Justice press release, on August […]
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Santa Fe shooting death arrested

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Santa Fe police arrested Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado. Sifuentes-Gallegos is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. Police say the shooting happened in a vehicle outside of a smoke shop on the 4300 block of Airport […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Protestors call out APD after teen’s death during standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors took to the streets of Albuquerque after a juvenile, believed to be 14-years-old was killed after police threw a tear gas canister, which is believed to have caught fire, during a standoff at an Albuquerque home. Emotions were running high with a large group marching along Central Ave. blaming the Albuquerque Police Department for the teen’s death. People say they don’t believe APD is telling the truth about what happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Drug Overdose#Alcohol#Drugs#Legalized Marijuana#Krqe#Bernalillo Public Schools
KRQE News 13

Man with history of stealing cars to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tyler Shumake has been in and out of jail for stealing cars. In his latest case, a judge ruled Shumake will remain behind bars until trial. Shumake is accused of swiping a car June 23, from an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque and leading police on a chase before they got him […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly fire investigation, Asking to be released, Hot and stormy, Problem property, Owl rescue

Friday’s Top Stories Old Town businesses say resident is breaking rules by selling out of home What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14 Biden to announce executive action to protect abortion access Japan’s ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated in shock attack APS board members discuss possible changes to student dress code Check your […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Santa Fe police investigate fatal shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on July 7. Police say 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado was shot while inside of a vehicle while outside of a smoke shop on Airport Road. Griego-Alvarado was taken to Christus Saint Vincent Urgent Care by 18-year-old Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe deputies search for shooting suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are looking for witnesses after they say a Good Samaritan was shot. A man stopped on state road 14 last Sunday to help a woman who appeared to be involved in a domestic dispute. Deputies say he was shot when he tried to approach the couple. The couple […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: SWAT callout, Victim identified, Hot temperatures, Second rebate, Solar chile roasting

Thursday’s Top Stories NMDOT getting rid of ‘obsolete’ I-25 Northbound MLK exit Stranded immigrants found in New Mexico City looking to clear homeless camp at Coronado Park Witness recounts Fourth of July party shooting in Albuquerque UNM student has sights set on pro boxing career Johnson resigns but remains UK prime minister for now Brittney […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail asks to be released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Arthur Aragon, the man accused of terrorizing his neighbors, is asking to be released while awaiting trial. Aragon is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail in his neighbor’s backyard. He is now in federal custody, charged with having a device that was not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, which […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Santa Fe Police rescue owl trapped in soccer net

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an unusual call last Thursday for the Animal Service Section of the Santa Fe Police Department. An owl got tangled in a soccer net at Capital High School just before 8 a.m. on June 30. Body cam video from SFPD shows Ofc. Baylee Baker cutting through the soccer net […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Stranded immigrants found in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff says eight stranded immigrants were found along a New Mexico highway. Deputies found the undocumented immigrants under a tree along HWY 380 near the Valley of Fires, west of Carrizozo. According to Sheriff Michael Wood. The immigrants said they crossed into the US from Mexico and hitched a ride. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Abandoned store brings problems to Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near San Pedro and Eastern in Southeast Albuquerque are fed up. They say they’ve complained about an abandoned convenience center time and time again and they’ve gotten no help from the city. Now they’re demanding answers. It was once a convenience store and gas station, but today it’s completely empty. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD identifies victims in homicide involving two teen girls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have identified the two female victims of the fatal crash and homicide that occurred on Central and Tingley Thursday morning. The victims are identified as 14-year-old Alyssa Salazar and 14-year-old Alize Henson. Officials have not said specifically how the girls died. Police say two males were also in the car and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Witness recounts Fourth of July party shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a fun night of fireworks and family time until bullets started flying in an Albuquerque neighborhood. People living nearby say the shooting caused chaos as hundreds of young people fled the area. They’re still on edge tonight because police are still searching for the shooter.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Suspect identified in southeast Albuquerque SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department activated a SWAT callout around 9:37 p.m. Wednesday night near 8100 San Joaquin Ave. APD Police Chief Harold Medina said officers were conducting surveillance on a wanted suspect with a felony warrant who is connected to several high-profile incidents around the city.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy