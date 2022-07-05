Mother charged after 2-year-old overdoses on THC gummies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amanda Ulibarri, 33, made her first court appearance after facing charges of child neglect. On July 1 the Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to Presbyterian Rust Medical Center after Ulibarri’s two-year-old daughter was admitted after consuming THC-infused gummies.

Other than reacting to pain, court records show the two-year-old was unresponsive. Court documents also say Ulibarri told police she left gummies in her purse on the couch, went to the bathroom, came back and her daughter had eaten three to five of them.

The Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees the labeling of cannabis products in New Mexico, says it tries to prevent this from happening. “We’ve really worked hard to make sure that we have rules in place when it comes to the packaging,” said New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department Deputy Superintendent, Victor Reyes.

Reyes says the department has worked hard to ensure any cannabis-infused product is properly packaged. Including, labeling, child-proof containers, and omitting any artwork that may appeal to children.

In April another case of children consuming edibles was reported after a Bernalillo Public Schools student took edible candy to class and passed it around to 14 other students. Reyes says on top of labeling and storing the product in a safe place it’s all about working together. “In doing that and making sure that we are clear about our responsibility when it comes to having these products within our home. I think that partnership between the regulators and the consumers is really important,” said Reyes.

Ulibarri was released on her own recognizance. The judge ordered her to no drugs, alcohol or cannabis of any kind. A preliminary hearing has also been set for 60 days.

According to the American Association of Poison Control, the number of kids under twelve who’ve ingested THC edibles at home is up twenty-fold over the past five years as more states have legalized marijuana.

