Way back in 2017, the gaming industry was shocked by the news that a gaming-related swatting incident had actually resulted in the death of an innocent person. In a nutshell, Call of Duty gamers engaged in griefplay against each other essentially called in a fake SWAT call on an unrelated address in Wichita, Kansas. When the innocent and unarmed resident, Andrew Finch, opened the door, a SWAT officer shot and killed him, marking the first swatting murder in the US. (Unfortunately, it wasn’t the last.)

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO