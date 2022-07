Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a trailer as the special drops on Disney+. You can log in right now and see the behind-the-scenes details that helped the wild MCU film become a massive moment for the franchise. Director Sam Raimi went full tilt in the sequel. There are Multiverse versions of familiar heroes and some new ones. Elizabeth Olsen has never been scarier in this Scarlet Witch appearance. Everyone's favorite MCU cameo Wong is here as well. Xochitl Gomez also gets to talk about her debut as America Chavez in this movie as well. If you loved the spooky flick, there is so much more for fans to discover in their trip through the Multiverse. Check out what Disney+ had to say right here before diving in.

