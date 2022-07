According to WABI, chef Bethany Gregory is looking for the public's help in getting her custom made smoker back. Earlier this year, Gregory purchased the old Six Miles Falls Store on Broadway Street in Bangor. She plans to open the store up as the Maine Market and also has plans to operate a BBQ food truck that will be called The Scotch Bonnet (most likely named after the hot peppers).

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO