Here's what we know about murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong's arrest in Costa Rica

An Austin yoga instructor accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson is back in Texas after a 43-day manhunt ended in Costa Rica, officials said.

On Saturday, U.S. marshals returned 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong to the United States and booked her in the Harris County Jail in Houston.

Armstrong was located and arrested at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities on Tuesday brought Armstrong to Austin, where she is facing a murder charge.

Who is Kaitlin Armstrong?

In the affidavit, investigators say Armstrong had split with her longtime boyfriend, professional cyclist Colin Strickland, for a short time in October. Strickland then met and became involved with Wilson, but soon got back together with Armstrong.

Armstrong learned in January that Strickland and Wilson had a relationship while the two were broken up, police said. A tipster told police that Armstrong "became furious and was shaking in anger."

Police say Armstrong deleted her social media accounts and that her boyfriend hadn't seen her since May 13.

Anna Moriah Wilson death: See the facts about the case, charges against Kaitlin Armstrong

How did Armstrong leave the U.S.?

The day following the murder police confronted Armstrong with the video of a vehicle, matching her own, arriving at what had become the scene of a homicide investigation.

No arrest was made at the time, and on account of a clerical error Armstrong was released after being brought in on an unrelated warrant for allegedly not paying for a Botox treatment in 2018.

On May 13 Armstrong sold her Jeep for $12,200 and is thought to have used the money to fund her escape that began the next day via a flight out of Austin to Houston and then to New York's LaGuardia Airport.

After an arrest warrant for murder was issued in Austin on May 17.

On May 18, authorities say Armstrong was dropped off at the Newark, N.J, airport, but that they could not find her name on any outbound flights. Authorities later determined she used a fraudulent passport and false name to leave the country.

MORE: Suspect Kaitlin Armstrong found, arrested in Austin slaying of pro cyclist Moriah Wilson

What happened on May 11?

Wilson went swimming in Austin with a former romantic interest turned platonic friend, Colin Strickland.

At the time, Strickland, also a professional cyclist, was in a relationship with Armstrong.

According to Strickland, the relationship with Wilson was short-lived and during a period that he and Armstrong were separated last fall.

Wilson, while in Austin prior to a gravel race set for the coming weekend near Waco, had been staying with a friend on Maple Avenue in East Austin.

PREVIOUS: Austin woman accused of killing of cyclist Moriah Wilson spotted in New York, authorities say

Upon Wilson's return to the house after swimming, security camera footage viewed by police shows a black Jeep pull up to the residence a moment after Wilson and shortly before the fatal shooting.

Austin police then responded to a 911 call at the home just before 10 p.m. Upon arrival Moriah Wilson was found bleeding with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

How was Kaitlin Armstrong found in Costa Rica?

The U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, working with authorities in Costa Rica, located and arrested Armstrong at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas.

Costa Rica law enforcement helped with surveillance by tracking Armstrong from the plane, to a bus and then to Santa Teresa Beach, according to Fox 7 Austin .

“We knew she was going to be associated with some type of yoga studio," said Brandon Filla, U.S. deputy marshal. "When those foreign officials arrived at that yoga studio they did find a handwritten log in that was the same alias she was going by when she traveled to Costa Rica."

“Once they developed that pattern it really opened up things and (they) closed in.”

According to Filla, Armstrong cut and dyed her hair.

After Moriah Wilson's death in Austin, Scandal clouds gravel racing's premier event

What charges does Armstrong face?

On June 10, a Travis County grand jury indicted Armstrong for murder, which carries a prison sentence of five years to 99 years or life.

Armstrong also faces an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution charge. The unlawful flight charge will be handled in federal court.

More: Woman accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson mistakenly freed from custody, police say

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Here's what we know about murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong's arrest in Costa Rica