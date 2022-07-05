ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Here's what we know about murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong's arrest in Costa Rica

By Hogan Gore and Sarah Ann Dueñas, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

An Austin yoga instructor accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson is back in Texas after a 43-day manhunt ended in Costa Rica, officials said.

On Saturday, U.S. marshals returned 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong to the United States and booked her in the Harris County Jail in Houston.

Armstrong was located and arrested at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities on Tuesday brought Armstrong to Austin, where she is facing a murder charge.

Who is Kaitlin Armstrong?

In the affidavit, investigators say Armstrong had split with her longtime boyfriend, professional cyclist Colin Strickland, for a short time in October. Strickland then met and became involved with Wilson, but soon got back together with Armstrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knTPI_0gVkodRd00

Armstrong learned in January that Strickland and Wilson had a relationship while the two were broken up, police said. A tipster told police that Armstrong "became furious and was shaking in anger."

Police say Armstrong deleted her social media accounts and that her boyfriend hadn't seen her since May 13.

Anna Moriah Wilson death: See the facts about the case, charges against Kaitlin Armstrong

How did Armstrong leave the U.S.?

The day following the murder police confronted Armstrong with the video of a vehicle, matching her own, arriving at what had become the scene of a homicide investigation.

No arrest was made at the time, and on account of a clerical error Armstrong was released after being brought in on an unrelated warrant for allegedly not paying for a Botox treatment in 2018.

On May 13 Armstrong sold her Jeep for $12,200 and is thought to have used the money to fund her escape that began the next day via a flight out of Austin to Houston and then to New York's LaGuardia Airport.

After an arrest warrant for murder was issued in Austin on May 17.

On May 18, authorities say Armstrong was dropped off at the Newark, N.J, airport, but that they could not find her name on any outbound flights. Authorities later determined she used a fraudulent passport and false name to leave the country.

MORE: Suspect Kaitlin Armstrong found, arrested in Austin slaying of pro cyclist Moriah Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBQUZ_0gVkodRd00

What happened on May 11?

Wilson went swimming in Austin with a former romantic interest turned platonic friend, Colin Strickland.

At the time, Strickland, also a professional cyclist, was in a relationship with Armstrong.

According to Strickland, the relationship with Wilson was short-lived and during a period that he and Armstrong were separated last fall.

Wilson, while in Austin prior to a gravel race set for the coming weekend near Waco, had been staying with a friend on Maple Avenue in East Austin.

PREVIOUS: Austin woman accused of killing of cyclist Moriah Wilson spotted in New York, authorities say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JA1Ee_0gVkodRd00

Upon Wilson's return to the house after swimming, security camera footage viewed by police shows a black Jeep pull up to the residence a moment after Wilson and shortly before the fatal shooting.

Austin police then responded to a 911 call at the home just before 10 p.m. Upon arrival Moriah Wilson was found bleeding with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

How was Kaitlin Armstrong found in Costa Rica?

The U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, working with authorities in Costa Rica, located and arrested Armstrong at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas.

Costa Rica law enforcement helped with surveillance by tracking Armstrong from the plane, to a bus and then to Santa Teresa Beach, according to Fox 7 Austin .

“We knew she was going to be associated with some type of yoga studio," said Brandon Filla, U.S. deputy marshal. "When those foreign officials arrived at that yoga studio they did find a handwritten log in that was the same alias she was going by when she traveled to Costa Rica."

“Once they developed that pattern it really opened up things and (they) closed in.”

According to Filla, Armstrong cut and dyed her hair.

After Moriah Wilson's death in Austin, Scandal clouds gravel racing's premier event

What charges does Armstrong face?

On June 10, a Travis County grand jury indicted Armstrong for murder, which carries a prison sentence of five years to 99 years or life.

Armstrong also faces an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution charge. The unlawful flight charge will be handled in federal court.

More: Woman accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson mistakenly freed from custody, police say

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Here's what we know about murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong's arrest in Costa Rica

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Cyclist murder suspect moved around Costa Rica before arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The suspect in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica in an attempt to establish herself as a yoga teacher before she was tracked down by U.S. and local investigators. A U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said Thursday that Kaitlin Armstrong cut and darkened her hair. She also had bandage on her hose and discoloration under her eyes when she was arrested at a hostel on a immigration charge on June 29. She’s now back in Texas facing a murder charge.
fox7austin.com

Custodian arrested for allegedly filming people inside Austin restroom

AUSTIN, Texas - A custodian has been arrested for allegedly filming people inside the restroom at the building where he was employed. Francisco Javier Ramos-Lugo, 45, has been charged with state-jail felony invasive visual recording. Officers were dispatched to a building in the 2200 block of N. Lamar Boulevard in...
fox26houston.com

Baytown pastor, 1 of 9 arrested for solicitation of children online

HOUSTON - Through a multi-agency effort, law enforcement has made nine arrests of predators in Houston and the greater Houston-area targeting children online. One of the arrests was a pastor at a Baytown church. "Offenders that want to harm kids will find a way to do it," says Shanna Redwine,...
BAYTOWN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Worst surge of COVID that we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic’: Doctors send warning as cases continue to rise in Houston area

HOUSTON – With Harris County having a count of more than 1 million COVID cases, and Houston wastewater revealing seven times more of the virus than this time in 2020, local doctors are warning residents to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. James McDeavitt, the Executive VP and Dean of Clinical Affairs at Baylor College of Medicine, said while many may not realize this, by the numbers, this latest surge of COVID cases is indicative of how widespread the virus is in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Violent crime initiative 'Operation North Star' leads to arrest of 152 fugitives in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Marshals Service announced the results of a monthlong initiative focused on arresting violent fugitives. Operation North Star resulted in the arrests of 152 fugitives in the Houston area charged with homicide, sex assault, robbery, and drug cases. The arrests also yielded 12 firearms, two kilograms of drugs, and $17,000 in cash, a press release said.
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Georgetown, TX

Sometimes, you can spend hours and hours trying to find the right restaurant with good food. Especially in a large area such as Georgetown, there are many options, and you won’t simply get enough. Don’t worry; we’re here to give you the 17 best restaurants in Georgetown, TX.
GEORGETOWN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Costa Rica#Swimming#Austin Police#Violent Crime#Provincia De Puntarenas#The U S Marshals Service
CBS Austin

South Austin & Round Rock ACC campuses given "all clear" after bomb threat

UPDATE: Police have cleared the ACC Round Rock and South Austin campuses after investigating a bomb threat. Nothing was found. All campuses will resume normal operations on Friday. Further details were not immediately available. ================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials with Austin Community College say their Round Rock and South Austin campuses...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Three arrested in West LaGrange Street double homicide

Lake Charles Police have arrested three suspects in connection to the April double homicide that occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of West LaGrange Street. At about 12:45 a.m. on April 29, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Lagrange Street in reference to gunfire in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered two deceased men with multiple gunshot wounds inside of an apartment. The two victims were identified as Able Garcia Jr., 32, and Pedro Oswaldo Duarte Rangel, 36, both of Houston.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)

1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass on the 183A toll road Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Park. As per the initial information, the fatal wreck took place on the 183A overpass near Brushy Creek Road. Crews actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, found the truck on fire under the overpass [...]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy