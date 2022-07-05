ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mixed-income housing coming to Grier Heights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new mixed-income development will be coming to the Grier Heights neighborhood, a historically Black neighborhood just southeast of Uptown Charlotte. A drive around the neighborhood shows signs of aged homes, but there are also brand new townhomes, and more are being built. “It’s going...

Taryn Shine Wiliams
2d ago

let me get this right🤔??? you get rid of a community of 500 and give them 235 units and most are not affordable. I don't get welfare I work two jobs, no kids and I can barely afford this hole in the wall I'm in. I just want to know who is doing the math behind this "affordable housing"

Related
qcnerve.com

Coalition Calls on City to Implement Solutions to Displacement in Charlotte

A grassroots coalition of Charlotte-area community organizations, nonprofits, and residents held a virtual press conference Thursday to present its new “Housing Resolution,” a document that lays out the group’s platform, including goals, policies and demands of city leaders all built upon one driving principle: housing as a human right.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Just absurd': Apartment rent prices skyrocketing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rent prices are having a major impact on Charlotte residents who are struggling to find affordable housing in the Queen City. Apartment management companies blame the rising rents on the cost of business and inflation but those decisions are costing some renters their homes. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Black property, changing neighborhoods, and cash offers in Rock Hill

Rock Hill’s Southside neighborhood is an anomaly. It’s a district in which African-Americans hold a certain degree of generational property wealth. It’s not rich area. The homes are older – built more than a half-century ago – and were never high-end homes. But families own them outright; pass them down to children, to provide a measure of security that eludes a disproportionate share of Black Americans, particularly in the South.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

thecharlottepost.com

Brooklyn Village Avenue memorializes community razed by urban renewal

Brooklyn Village Avenue memorializes community razed by urban renewal. Street rename a reminder of neighborhood’s historic legacy. Charlotte and Mecklenburg County officials joined former residents of the Brooklyn community last week for the unveiling of Brooklyn Village Avenue, which pays homage to the Second Ward neighborhood. Brooklyn Village Avenue replaces Stonewall Street, named in honor of confederate leader Stonewall Jackson.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fox 46 Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte wants more landlords to accept vouchers

“No Section 8,” a common phrase on property listings, perpetuates segregation in Charlotte, shutting people out of housing based on their source of income. A proposed policy before City Council is poised to change that, but it will only solve part of the problem. Driving the news: After a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

