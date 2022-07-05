Minot kids enjoy a space camp that’s out of this world

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Discovery on the go has brought space down to earth.

Magic City Discovery Center has put together a four day Space Camp for kids ages five to 12.

Although school is out for the summer, the Discovery Center doesn’t want learning to stop.

“That is the goal of the Magic City Discovery Center and our education department, is to get kids to learn all year long. We want to partner with the school systems and with parents to keep education going,” said Education and Outreach Director Liz Weeks.

For the duration of the space camp, kids will have their schedules full and enjoy everything this camp has to offer.

Kids will create a model of the planets, make a space shuttle and understand how stars are formed.

“We have some repeat campers for space camp and they just have so much fun. From nine o’clock in the morning to four o’clock in the afternoon we just have it jam packed with all sorts of stuff and they seem to really enjoy it,” added Weeks.

This camp was made possible by discovery on the go, which is a mobile trailer that allows the Magic City Discovery Center to bring the museum to the Minot Area.

When the Discovery center opens up later in the year, those who visit will be able to speak to astronauts at space stations working in Earth’s orbit.

“We will have a hand radio at our Magic City Discovery Center. Where we can speak to the space stations, regularly and periodically, so they were excited to hear about that,” said Weeks.

The space camp will continue for three more days and campers look forward to learning more about outer space.

The Magic City Discovery Center is getting ready to open their doors to visitors in November.

