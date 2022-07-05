ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Local teen is nation’s ‘Blues Kid of the Year’

By Regina Mobley
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p647Z_0gVko7Tk00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — He’s too young for a broken heart but that hasn’t stopped Kayden Marquez from playing the blues.

His love for the guitar started after a trip to the beach when he was only 7 years old.

“After buying him a ukulele in a Virginia Beach surf shop, he started playing what was on the radio and we were blown away,” said his parents Tim Marquez and Crystal Lee who have no roots in music. They say Kayden, at the age of 7, would hear a song, create the notes, and string them together as a song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q14lh_0gVko7Tk00
(Photo courtesy: Marquez family)

Kayden graduated to the guitar at the age of 9, and he started guitar lessons at the age of 10. He followed instructions in Youtube videos and learned to play other instruments.

“I play a little bit of bass and I play little drums and I play guitar and keyboard,” said Kayden who is a student at Grafton Middle School. Kayden explained his interpretation of the Blues as a feeling.

“You play what you feel. It’s a little like if you are feeling a little sad that’s how you put it in your song; if you are feeling happy, you put it in your song.”

The polite and confident 13-year-old caught the attention of Bobby Blackhat Walters on the local music scene in June of last year.

“We started playing open mics around the area and that’s where Bobby [Blackhat Walters] noticed him,” said Kayden’s father.

“I just happened to walk in and this young man was on the stage and he was just having a ball and he had the whole room captured. I made my way through the crowd and realized it was this young fellow; I was like ‘wow, wow’,” said Blackhat Walters.

Blackhat Walters this year encouraged Kayden to compete in the annual Blues Kid of the Year contest.

“We got the audition tape together and we really were not expecting to win. He didn’t even believe us when we told him he had won. He thought we were kidding,” said Kayden’s father.

The entire family will fly to Chicago where Kayden will perform with some of the best in Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QopDb_0gVko7Tk00
(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAoSX_0gVko7Tk00
(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

With something in the water, Kayden says he will make it to the top in the music industry.

“I just think it would be really fun to do what you love and get paid and then all the people like you,” said Kayden.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Virginia Beach, VA
Society
City
Newport News, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Entertainment
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Taco Festival returns to Waterside this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The fourth annual Norfolk Taco Festival is returning to the Waterside Entertainment District on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10. The festival is set to have over 20 taco and food vendors, margarita bars, live music, and more that guests can enjoy. In addition, there will also be a kids fun zone set up with face painters, bounce houses, and carnival games.
NORFOLK, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Go Nuts for Doughnuts

Of all the round foods that qualify as desserts (cakes, pies, macarons, cookies and so forth), doughnuts hold a sweet place in our hearts. The sugary glaze and exciting toppings whip our taste buds into a frenzy while the soft, pillowy consistency bestows a comforting familiarity. Doughnuts are substantial enough to justify a true indulgence yet airy enough to avoid feelings of overindulgence. Plus, their singular portion sizes make them justifiably okay not to share.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Music Industry#Kidding#Grafton Middle School
WAVY News 10

Smartmouth Brewery mascot missing from Oceanfront Pilot House

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Smartmouth Brewing Company’s mascot is missing and the brewery is asking the public to keep an eye out for it. Brewdolf, the brewery’s dolphin mascot, disappeared from Smartmouth’s Oceanfront Pilot House on 32nd Street in Virginia Beach over the weekend. The dolphin is seen as a staple there, as it greets visitors as they come in to the brewery.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
WAVY News 10

Edmarc Hospice for Children expanding services to Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WAVY) – A Portsmouth-based nonprofit announced Wednesday that it is preparing to expand its services to Williamsburg. Edmarc Hospice for Children, which provides in-home care for children with life-threatening illnesses, has received a $2 million grant from the state and has raised almost 90 percent of its $2 million goal that will go towards the expansion.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy