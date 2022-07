Catherine Irene Reed Patton went to her heavenly home on July 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was born to Victor and Bessie (Hindman) Reed on July, 19, 1927 and she was one of six siblings. On August 2, 1947 Catherine was united in marriage to John E. Patton at the Methodist Church of Salina, KS. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2007.

