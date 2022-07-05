How to protect your car during high temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With temperatures in the mid to high 90s, AAA is warning drivers to keep a look out for common issues vehicles may run into during the summer.

As temperatures rise, so does the number of drivers needing roadside assistance due to heat taking a toll on vehicles. The number one break down AAA sees during the summer is failing batteries.

“If your battery is three-years-old, AAA recommends you to have it routinely checked to make sure that its not going to die on you and leave you stranded somewhere. If its older than five-years-old, we recommend going out and getting that changed,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria.

If your vehicle is failing to start or needs to be jumped off, it’s a sign your battery needs to be replaced. Drivers should also keep a close eye on their tires. The hot roadway can cause tires to wear down and blow-out.

With high temperatures comes over-heating engines. If those are gone unchecked, it could cause irreparable damage to your vehicle.. If you are taking a road trip this summer, AAA said it’s especially important to check your vehicle.

“It really kind of all goes back to making sure you’re regularly maintaining your vehicle as well, getting it in for all changes when it needs it, taking care of any check engine lights that come on,” said Chabarria.

AAA also recommends keeping bottled water in your vehicle this summer to stay hydrated if your car breaks down in the heat.

