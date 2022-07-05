ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How to protect your car during high temperatures

By Brandon Raines
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With temperatures in the mid to high 90s, AAA is warning drivers to keep a look out for common issues vehicles may run into during the summer.

As temperatures rise, so does the number of drivers needing roadside assistance due to heat taking a toll on vehicles. The number one break down AAA sees during the summer is failing batteries.

Mississippi student opens restaurant to save money for college

“If your battery is three-years-old, AAA recommends you to have it routinely checked to make sure that its not going to die on you and leave you stranded somewhere. If its older than five-years-old, we recommend going out and getting that changed,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria.

If your vehicle is failing to start or needs to be jumped off, it’s a sign your battery needs to be replaced. Drivers should also keep a close eye on their tires. The hot roadway can cause tires to wear down and blow-out.

With high temperatures comes over-heating engines. If those are gone unchecked, it could cause irreparable damage to your vehicle.. If you are taking a road trip this summer, AAA said it’s especially important to check your vehicle.

“It really kind of all goes back to making sure you’re regularly maintaining your vehicle as well, getting it in for all changes when it needs it, taking care of any check engine lights that come on,” said Chabarria.

AAA also recommends keeping bottled water in your vehicle this summer to stay hydrated if your car breaks down in the heat.

WJTV 12

Bottled water distribution at JPD Precinct 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Friday, July 8 at 2:00 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Jackson Police Department Precinct 1, located at 810 Cooper Road. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Crash on HWY 16 West in Leake County, Vehicle on Fire

At approximately 4:41 p.m., Carthage Fire Department, Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS HWY Patrol were all dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 16 West near the HWY 25 overpass. It has been reported that the vehicles involved are a pickup truck and a box truck. The pickup truck caught on fire due to the crash. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Approximately 240 customers in Byram without power Wed. afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi officials hope to have power restored around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon for the roughly 240 customers in Byram who are currently in the dark. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the power went out for about 1,420 customers in the Byram area after a cross arm broke...
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Ariel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Ariel is an young, sweet, and outgoing dog. She weighs about 40 pounds. She is very friendly and gets along with everybody. She […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Downtown Jackson businesses vandalized over the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple businesses in the heart of downtown Jackson were hit hard by vandalism over the July 4th weekend. After returning from the holiday today, some business owners walked into what they say is a nightmare after finding their stores filled with broken glass and trashed by vandals.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Wednesday, Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of botted water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, bottled water will be distributed at the front entrance to the Metrocenter Mall. There is a limit of one case of water per […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Sunny weather results in sweet Smith County watermelon crop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weather is the make or break for Smith County’s prized watermelons. Brenda Langham and her family have been selling Smith County watermelons and other produce from the Old Farmers’ Market in Jackson for decades. So, 3 on Your Side went straight to the source to find out how this year’s crop is doing.
SMITH COUNTY, MS
