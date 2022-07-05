ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Fort Campbell cases their colors

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEHT) – Soldiers at Fort Campbell had a ceremony on July 5 to mark their deployment to Europe.

This is the first time 101st Airborne has deployed to Europe in almost 80 years. The 101st Airborne, their Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion cased their colors in the ceremony.

The casing of colors is an army tradition that represents movement to a new location. According to the Army, the division will also host a ceremony to welcome, Col. Scott Wilkinson, the new deputy commanding officer-support. Soldiers from the 101st began arriving in Europe in late June.

