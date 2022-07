Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman shared how she balanced strength and vulnerability in the new movie. The A.V. Club sat down with The Mighty Thor to ask how her portrayal managed to communicate the softness of Jane Foster. The actress actually finds that the vulnerability can be its own kind of strength. Also, that kind of behavior is a little bit more relatable to her than the sort of stoic female superhero. Film now has multiple interpretations of women in capes. They can range all over the place, but Foster's journey in Love and Thunder is not one that people usually see on the big screen. Check out what she said right here down below.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO