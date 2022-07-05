ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Councilman proposes ordinance to confiscate cars involved in drive-by shootings

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368Gaz_0gVkkuLa00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With the recent number of drive-by shootings across the capital city, the Jackson City Council addressed a potential solution for the issue.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, introduced his proposed ordinance for the Jackson Police Department (JPD) to impound and confiscate cars involved in drive-by shootings.

Stokes wants city to take cars used in drive-by shootings

One Jackson homeowner shared with the council about how drive-by shooters have been terrorizing her street. She said parts of her home were destroyed with bullet holes.

“Look, we’re here to help. But on the other end of the spectrum, when things cannot be controlled, we have to put forth legislation such as this to send that message,” said Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5.

Councilman Brian Grizzell, Ward 4, also added that there is a culture issue in the City of Jackson. He said there are young people and adults who do not know the consequences.

The proposed ordinance has been moved to the Public Safety Community for due process before it can be voted into law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Bottled water distribution at JPD Precinct 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Friday, July 8 at 2:00 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Jackson Police Department Precinct 1, located at 810 Cooper Road. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors frustrated as boil water notice hits 2-week mark

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department hosted a water distribution at Precinct 1 on July 8. Neighbors said they are frustrated now that the boil water notice hit the two-week mark. “I thought it was a neighborhood problem, but we been having problems out of the south Jackson ever since God knows when. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Judge rules in favor of Jackson City Council over garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing was held on Friday, July 8 in the case between the Jackson City Council and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba over the city’s garbage contract. Retired Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts, who was appointed as the special judge in the case, sided with the Jackson City Council. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Cars
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Architecture firm provides lunch for Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The William L. McElroy Architecture firm (M3A) in Jackson fed law enforcement officers with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) on July 7. M3A passed out lunches to officers at the firm starting at 11:00 a.m. Officials said the meals were given to the officers as a thank you for protecting the community.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested in connection to shooting outside Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that theft two men injured was arrested after he reportedly got into an off-duty Jackson police officer’s vehicle. Two men were shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Larson Street on Friday, March 4. Police said the shooting happened after […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man running from deputies asks off-duty detective for a ride, police say

JACKSON, Miss. — A man running from Hinds County sheriff's deputies tried to get away by asking an off-duty police detective for a ride, according to authorities. Marco Jones was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Old Square Road by an off-duty robbery/homicide detective, according to Jackson police officials. The detective was driving his personal vehicle when Jones stopped him, police said.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2nd suspect arrested for fatal drive-by shooting on Lakewood Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Zykez Young, 21, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, July 6. Police previously arrested Miguel J. Forbes, 35, in connection to the shooting that...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Jackson City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing. Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Activists call for arrest in Emmett Till case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family members of Emmett Till and local activists met in Jackson on Thursday to call for justice for Till and for authorities to serve the arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham. This comes after an unserved 1955 arrest warrant for Bryan Donham was found in a Leflore County Courthouse last week. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor on city’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has been under a boil water notice for two weeks. Leaders said they are working to secure more funding to repair the decaying infrastructure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba told WJTV 12 News that he’s been in Washington D.C. this week […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen shot multiple times on Prentiss Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a teenage male was shot in the 100 block of Prentiss Street. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, a 17-year-old victim was shot twice about the body. Hearn said the victim was uncooperative with the police and refused to give information about this incident.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WJTV 12

Two arrested after armed robbery of Bankplus in Durant

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested following an armed robbery of a Bankplus location in Durant on Thursday, July 7. Durant police said officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the bank around 9:30 a.m. Employees told the officers a man had robbed the bank and left with money. Police later identified the […]
DURANT, MS
WLBT

Consider This: Jackson Leadership Is Failing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council finally took action this week that might have an impact on the crime epidemic by passing two ordinances. One is focused on a moratorium on bars in downtown Jackson and the second ordinance holds parents accountable for the behavior of their children.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react to proposed drive-by shooting ordinance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One city leader is proposing a new ordinance that will confiscate vehicles used in a drive-by shooting, making them property of the city. Jacksonians expressed mixed emotions about Councilman Kenneth Stokes’ confiscation ordinance. Some said people need to be held accountable. Others said it will lead to more problems. After a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

11-year-old shot in back on Tara Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the back. The shooting happened on Monday, July 4 on Tara Road when the victim was shooting fireworks with other children in the neighborhood. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been arrested in Covington County after he allegedly stole a high-valued tractor. According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Walter O’Neil Smith was charged with stealing a 2015 Massey Ferguson 6410 tractor. The sheriff’s office says the tractor is...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to house fire on Fontaine Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire on Fontaine Avenue early Thursday morning. According to firefighters, the initial call said someone was inside of the home. However, crews did not find anyone inside after a search.. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson homeowners seek help for White Oak Creek erosion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Homeowners in a Jackson neighborhood want help after they said flash floods are slowly stripping away parts of their community. Hinds County Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham met with neighbors and Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, to address the promised $4 million for restoration of a northeast Jackson community.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy