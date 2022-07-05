Councilman proposes ordinance to confiscate cars involved in drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With the recent number of drive-by shootings across the capital city, the Jackson City Council addressed a potential solution for the issue.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, introduced his proposed ordinance for the Jackson Police Department (JPD) to impound and confiscate cars involved in drive-by shootings.

One Jackson homeowner shared with the council about how drive-by shooters have been terrorizing her street. She said parts of her home were destroyed with bullet holes.

“Look, we’re here to help. But on the other end of the spectrum, when things cannot be controlled, we have to put forth legislation such as this to send that message,” said Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5.

Councilman Brian Grizzell, Ward 4, also added that there is a culture issue in the City of Jackson. He said there are young people and adults who do not know the consequences.

The proposed ordinance has been moved to the Public Safety Community for due process before it can be voted into law.

