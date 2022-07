A car accident damages several pieces of construction equipment. It was reported to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office Monday night, shortly after 10:30. Sheriff’s deputies met with 21-year old Jamison Stein of Volga, who was already at the Brookings Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of injuries. The Sheriff’s office says Stein had been involved in an accident on the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Volga when his vehicle left the roadway and impacted several pieces of construction equipment. The Sheriff’s office describes the damage to Stein’s vehicle as “disabling,” and says a damage estimate to the construction equipment is still underway.

VOLGA, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO