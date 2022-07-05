ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Recount Confirms Holmquist as Winner

Flathead Beacon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe election recount for the Flathead County Commissioners race reconfirmed the canvassed results with incumbent commissioner Pam Holmquist sustaining a 40 vote lead over challenger Jack Fallon. The recount showed a net four-vote loss for Fallon and a net six-vote loss for Holmquist, not enough to change the outcome...

flatheadbeacon.com

Comments / 1

Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Council Approves Temporary Emergency Water Conservation Ordinance

The Kalispell City Council on July 5 approved an emergency ordinance in a 6-1 vote that will initially educate residents and encourage voluntary water conservation practices during peak summer months in response to a high demand in irrigation systems last summer as the city temporarily operates with one fewer water source.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Donation Allows New ‘Housing Whitefish’ Nonprofit to Gain Momentum

A new nonprofit that aims to address affordable housing in Whitefish recently received a donation to hire an executive director who will work closely with donors, the City of Whitefish and other housing organizations to bring in inventory that will be below market rate. Texas billionaires and Whitefish residents Mark...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Rebecca Farm gets National Spotlight

Summers are always busy at Rebecca Farm, the nationally renowned horse farm and equestrian eventing venue just north of Kalispell. But this year might be one of the busiest ever as it prepares to host not one but two major events in July and August. From July 20 to 24,...
KALISPELL, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Michael Edwin La Sorte

Michael Edwin La Sorte died peacefully in his sleep at home in Kalispell on June 16, 2022, of congestive heart failure. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 29 at Faith Covenant Church in Kalispell, with Pastor Lloyd Pierson officiating and a reception to follow. In addition, an Honor Guard Service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula, with a reception to follow.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Illegally introduced northern pike put Montana ponds, lakes at risk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Recent surveys found northern pike growing in population in the Shady Lane Pond in Evergreen and Lake Mary Ronan near Dayton. Northern pike are non-native fish species to Montana except in the Saskatchewan River drainage on the east side of Glacier National Park. The illegally-introduced species...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Facing the Fire

For Rick Connell, the cool wet days that have marked this spring and early summer in the Flathead Valley don’t merit a sense of complacency surrounding fire season. In Connell’s estimation, the only thing it rules out is an early onset of smoky skies. From now through September...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. landfill, green box sites reopen

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County landfill and all county green box sites closed to unforeseen circumstances on Saturday, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's office. Sites are now reopened and operating. No word yet what caused the closure.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Podcast: Swinging Into Summer with Flathead Living Editor Justin Franz

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast. Summer is in full swing now that we’ve passed the Fourth of July holidays, and with that comes hordes of tourists, great weather for spending time on the lakes or hiking to a new mountaintop, and of course, the summer issue of Flathead Living Magazine.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

PaddleHeads Take Three Straight Wins Over Glacier Range Riders

Life on the road has been pure bliss for the Missoula PaddleHeads this week. Zootown’s Pioneer League pro baseball teamed topped off a perfect 6-0 road swing with a blowout win against the Glacier Range Riders, 12-4, on Thursday in Kalispell. The win was Missoula’s 15th in its last 16 games, boosting its record to 28-10.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Employee Killed in Vehicle Accident at Landfill

A 25-year veteran employee of the Flathead County Solid Waste District on Saturday morning was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident while driving eastbound toward U.S. Highway 93 on Disposal Road at the landfill, according to a Flathead County press release. Jeff Kruckenberg succumbed to injuries following the accident, which...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: What Difference Does the Thousands Digit Make?

In the past four years, I have twice made a column comparing sales results of Flathead County single-family residences, with specific focus placed upon the thousands digit – you know, $359,999, or $350,000, or $355,000 (the 3rd digit) – of the original listing price. Some folks ponder that number choice, before listing their home: “Should we list for $350,000, $355,000 or $359,000?”
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Fatal crash prompted closure of landfill sites in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County Solid Waste District announced it will be closed starting at noon on July 8. This closure will allow staff to attend funeral services for an employee who passed away Saturday morning. Flathead County Solid Waste District says it will resume normal hours on July...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Frightening Evening on a Montana Lake Ends Without Tragedy

At over five square miles and depths exceeding 200 feet in some areas, it is big enough to command your attention while out in a boat. Fortunately, getting so much recreational pressure this time of year usually means you're not far from other watercraft should you find yourself in distress. That was the situation this week that no doubt aided in the rescue of five people whose boat sank on Whitefish Lake in northwest Montana.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified

A 22-year-old Kalispell man died in a motorcycle crash last week in Whitefish after he veered off a corner and crashed 30 feet from the road into a tree, according to the Montana Highway Patrol and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. Officials have identified the man as Isiaha Boyd.
KALISPELL, MT

Comments / 0

