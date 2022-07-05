ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Moore FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Moore county. * WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Pines, Carthage, Pinehurst, Whispering Pines, Taylortown, Vass, Cameron and Seven Lakes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MOORE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Moore, southwestern Harnett, northwestern Cumberland, southwestern Lee and northern Hoke Counties through 600 PM EDT At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Southern Pines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Carthage, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Whispering Pines, Vass and Cameron. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Triad with heat index breaking 100°

(WGHP) — Heat, humidity, and afternoon thunderstorms. You know the drill. Heat Advisories will be in effect for Alamance, Chatham, Davie, Montgomery and Rowan counties this afternoon until 7 p.m. It will be partly cloudy through lunchtime, then we’re expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. They will start to the northwest and tumble across the […]
ALAMANCE, NC
FOX8 News

Fatal crash closes NC-87 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fatal crash on NC-87 in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation. NCSHP say they got a report of a two-vehicle crash on NC-87 at 2:58 p.m. One person was killed as a result of the crash. […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Silver Alert Issued for 16-Year-Old Forsyth County Girl

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teen, Emily Strickland. Strickland, 16, is believed to have a mental impairment. Strickland is 5'4" tall, weighs 140 pounds, has medium-length blonde and black hair, and blue eyes. She was...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Silver Alert – David James English

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, David James English. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for David James English, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Anyone with information about David James English should call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office at 336-318-6699.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
wfdd.org

State warns residents to look out for invasive spotted lanternfly

State officials say they are ramping up surveillance of the invasive spotted lanternfly, which has been detected for the first time in the state near Kernersville. Joy Goforth is a plant pest administrator with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. Goforth says the spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state’s wine and grape industries, and can also damage numerous species including apples, pears, and roses. She warns homeowners that honeydew produced by the lanternfly can attract stinging insects, and lead to objects being covered by a fungal disease known as sooty mold.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem home set on fire by lightning strike

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home was set on fire by a lightning strike on Tuesday, officials tell FOX8. Winston-Salem fire crews were on the scene in the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the strike. Thunderstorms will continue moving through the […]
Elkin Tribune

Mountain Park festival draws big crowd

Lindsay Meadows, 1, of Boonville was named Mini Miss Mountain Park at the annual Mountain Park Fourth of July Festival. The bake sale booth at the Mountain Park Fourth of July Festival on Monday featured nearly 600 individual baked goods from Horizon Church of State Road. Lisa Michals | The...
BOONVILLE, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Surry Receives Additional Grant Funding For Establishment Of New Grocery Store

SURRY-It appears Surry will soon be getting a new grocery store. It will be one of the few food markets in the area, which is mostly rural. Surry County, which has been designated as a food desert, recently received a grant from Obici Healthcare Foundation under its Healthy Behaviors Funding Initiative. The $300,000 grant will help with the construction of a grocery store for county residents.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro man killed in late night crash, troopers say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Late Thursday night, an Asheboro man was killed in a crash, troopers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash at 10 p.m. on Bell Simmons Road near US 220 Business in Randolph County.
ASHEBORO, NC
Taylorsville Times

Alexander man wins $100,000

RALEIGH – Daniel Costner of Taylorsville stopped to get a drink, tried his luck on a new lottery game, and found himself the first winner of the game’s $100,000 prize, according to a NC Lottery Commission press release. “I was stunned,” Costner said. “I had to sit there...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

