In this edition of the Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods welcome in special guest John Canzano to talk about last week's bombshell news that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 for a much bigger payday in the Big Ten. Within the first 48 hours of the news breaking Canzano wasn't very optimistic that the Pac-12 would continue to exist after 2024, but since then he now feels that commissioner George Kliavkoff will be able to pull something together and keep the Conference of Champions afloat, one way or another.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO