When Ron Carey was menacing quarterbacks in the late 1980s and early ’90s, one of his University of Virginia coaches had a prediction about him. “This guy is destined to do something in business,” Carey recalls assistant coach Danny Wilmer saying. “I laugh at it now, but we had those kinds of conversations. I always had an interest in business, and that’s one reason I chose the University – because I felt like it would give me a great opportunity for both athletics and academics.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO