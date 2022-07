We're sure the last thing Macy Gray expect this week was to become a standing trending topic, yet here we are. The veteran entertainer found herself on the receiving end of backlash after she joined Piers Morgan on his talk show. They spoke about a variety of topics, but Gray's remarks about the transgender community caused an uproar. "I will say this, and everyone’s gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry," she told Morgan. "I know that for a fact."

15 HOURS AGO