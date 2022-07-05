Panthers announce Fan Fest, training camp dates

Bank of America Stadium (Pixabay)

CHARLOTTE — Good news for fans ready for some football: The Carolina Panthers have announced the schedule for their 2022 training camp in Spartanburg and the annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium.

This season, training camp at Wofford College will feature 12 total practices that are open to the public.

The team reports to training camp on July 26, with the first practice scheduled on July 27. See the full schedule of daily practices below or click here. All posted times and practices are subject to change.

This season, fans will see a return to the traditional training camp experience, with autograph opportunities available after practice.

Attendance at daily practices is free and open to the public. A list of permitted items and frequently asked questions about training camp are available here.

On July 30, the Panthers will host their annual Back Together Saturday event with an evening practice at Gibbs Stadium starting at 7 p.m. The evening will feature practice, plus performances from the Panthers entertainment groups and interactive activities.

The 2022 Fan Fest celebration will be in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 11. Tickets for Fan Fest cost $5, with proceeds going to Carolina Panthers Charities. Tickets go on sale July 13 at 10 a.m. through panthers.com.

Panthers training camp practice schedule at Wofford College:

July 27 at 11:15 a.m.

July 28 at 10:30 a.m.

July 29 at 10:30 a.m.

July 30 at 7 p.m. (Back Together Saturday event)

Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

