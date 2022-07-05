ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers announce Fan Fest, training camp dates

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPeI5_0gVkfm8h00
Bank of America Stadium (Pixabay)

CHARLOTTE — Good news for fans ready for some football: The Carolina Panthers have announced the schedule for their 2022 training camp in Spartanburg and the annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium.

This season, training camp at Wofford College will feature 12 total practices that are open to the public.

The team reports to training camp on July 26, with the first practice scheduled on July 27. See the full schedule of daily practices below or click here. All posted times and practices are subject to change.

This season, fans will see a return to the traditional training camp experience, with autograph opportunities available after practice.

Attendance at daily practices is free and open to the public. A list of permitted items and frequently asked questions about training camp are available here.

On July 30, the Panthers will host their annual Back Together Saturday event with an evening practice at Gibbs Stadium starting at 7 p.m. The evening will feature practice, plus performances from the Panthers entertainment groups and interactive activities.

The 2022 Fan Fest celebration will be in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 11. Tickets for Fan Fest cost $5, with proceeds going to Carolina Panthers Charities. Tickets go on sale July 13 at 10 a.m. through panthers.com.

Panthers training camp practice schedule at Wofford College:

July 27 at 11:15 a.m.

July 28 at 10:30 a.m.

July 29 at 10:30 a.m.

July 30 at 7 p.m. (Back Together Saturday event)

Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

(Watch below: Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore hosts football camp for hundreds of local kids)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Panthers wanted Baker Mayfield to take $7 million pay cut

The Cleveland Browns finally found a trade partner for Baker Mayfield on Wednesday. It ended up being the Carolina Panthers, which were considered one of the favorites to land the quarterback all along. On Friday, more details about the process leading up to the move came out via a report from Zac Jackson and Joe Person of The Athletic.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Steve Spurrier Staffer Reportedly Lands New Job

Brian Turk, a former South Carolina assistant coach, has found a new position. According to Football Scoop's John Brice, Charlotte has hired Turk as the the new director of player personnel. He'll join a staff led by head coach Will Healy, who led the 49ers to a 5-7 record last season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Hornets

Draft Show: Hornets Summer League Preview

Chase and James are joined by Laquan Robinson (@Mos_Art_BDL) to preview a loaded Hornets summer league team. Summer League/Hornets coaching staff thoughts. Six things from Summer League we are most interested to see including Kai, coaching, Thor, Crutcher, McGowens, and Williams. Summer League predictions. Knock on effects on the Greensboro...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#Wofford College
The Clemson Insider

Sunshine State RB scores Clemson offer

A running back prospect out of the sunshine state reported an offer from Clemson wednesday. Christopher Johnson, Jr. — a big-time running back prospect out of Florida’s Dillard High School— announced the offer via social media Wednesday after camping at Clemson last month. He previously announced the offer on his Instagram account three weeks ago, but waited until Wednesday to make it more public.
CLEMSON, SC
College Football News

Clemson Tigers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Clemson Tigers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Clemson season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Dabo Swinney, 150-36, 15th year at Clemson. 2021 Preview: Overall: 10-3, Conference: 6-2 Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season. Clemson Top 10...
CLEMSON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy