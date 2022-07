We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're an Amazon Prime member and you're feeling a little hungry, you'll like the news that Just Eat Takeaway has just shared. Amazon is teaming up with Grubhub, and as part of that collaboration, you can snag a yearly subscription to the service for free. Seeing as Grubhub+ normally costs $9.99 per month, that's a pretty sweet deal if you tend to order food frequently. Let's take a look at what exactly is in store, and more importantly, how to get your year of Grubhub+ for free.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO