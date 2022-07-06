ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Says She Was Laughing At Erika Jayne's 'Drunken Behavior,' Not Disrespecting Garcelle Beauvais' Teenage Son

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cwrin_0gVkbu6700
Source: Mega

Kyle Richards doubled down on the laugh heard around the world after catching backlash for what many took as a chuckle at Garcelle Beauvais' teenage son's expense. Addressing the drama that went down on the preview for Wednesday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, Kyle insisted she wasn't laughing at Garcelle's 14-year-old — she was cackling over Erika Jayne's "drunken behavior" after the embattled Bravolebrity repeatedly told Jax to "f--- off" at his mother's birthday party.

Article continues below advertisement

After catching flak over another preview, which showed her laughing about the incident with Dorit Kemsley and their husbands, Kyle tried to do damage control with a social media post. When that strategy failed, she spoke out to the press in what appeared to be a last-ditch effort to reclaim her fanbase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1dFG_0gVkbu6700
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"I didn’t even see Erika say that, I was told the next day," Kyle told Metro UK. ‘I was laughing at a friend’s drunken behavior as one does sometimes. Nothing to do with disrespecting anyone’s child especially."

Pulling the parent card, Kyle continued, "I’m a mom of four daughters. I think if I had obviously seen it – because I only saw it actually last night on Instagram, that clip – I would have a different reaction."

Claiming it "wasn’t about Garcelle and her son, it was about Erika," the RHOBH diamond holder said she was disappointed in how fans interpreted her laughter.

"Especially when you’re not used to seeing that, you hear a story the next day, “Oh my God, so and so was so drunk, they did this and that,” and we laughed, it was like that," she explained. "To think that someone misinterpreted it as that, that I didn’t care and being flippant about someone’s child…

"I would hope that after 12 years on this show [that] people know me better."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHnZC_0gVkbu6700
Source: Mega

At the time of the interview, Kyle said she hadn't spoken to Garcelle about the backlash but planned on sending her a text message explaining her version of events.

"Actually no, because I’m in London. I don’t know what time [it is], it’s 2am or something right now, I’m not even sure," she responded when asked if she'd discussed the matter with Jax's mom. "But that’s my plan, in between interviews today, to send her a text."

It's unclear if that text was ever sent.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Garcelle, she seemingly fired shots at her costars by defending all three of her sons' characters on social media.

"This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid. You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs," she captioned the smiling shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSSOa_0gVkbu6700
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

In April, Radar revealed Erika's drinking and alleged pill use was a hot topic of conversation during the filming of season 12, to the point that she was confronted head-on by her closest cast member Lisa Rinna.

While the scene showing Erika's inappropriate language toward Jax airs on Wednesday, he's not the only one of Garcelle's sons she tried to mess with during the episode.

She also attempted to hit on Garcelle's oldest child, but he shut her down.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Says She’s ‘Done With’ Denise Richards After Birthday Party Snub

UPDATE: It should be noted that his episode was filmed in November, and Garcelle and Denise are currently on good terms. They even had lunch together on May 31. Denise’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Denise sent a text message to Garcelle before the party, saying she couldn’t attend. And following the party, they spoke on the phone, during which Denise revealed she had been exposed to COVID and didn’t feel comfortable going out in public.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Erika Jayne’s Makeup Artist Was “Not Happy” About Last Season’s Running Mascara

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member revealed her makeup artist’s reaction to her now-infamous mascara tears. In a now-infamous moment in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills history, last season, Erika Jayne broke down to Kyle Richards about filing for divorce while mascara streaks ran down her face. (Press play on the clip above to relive the drama.) After some fans speculated that the moment was contrived, the singer addressed the controversy during the Season 11 reunion and called forgetting to wear waterproof mascara a “fluke.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Caroline Stanbury Slams Kyle Richards For Claiming She Borrowed Her Jacket And Never Gave It Back

What is it with Kyle Richards claiming that people don’t pay up or don’t give things back? During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion, she went after newbie Garcelle Beauvais. She accused Garcelle of not paying up a charity donation she pledged. A shocked Garcelle wanted to know why she didn’t just […] The post Caroline Stanbury Slams Kyle Richards For Claiming She Borrowed Her Jacket And Never Gave It Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhobh#Real Housewives#Metro
TODAY.com

Lisa Rinna draws backlash for viral comments on Garcelle Beauvais, 'Real Housewives of Dubai'

The real-life soap opera of "Real Housewives" has taken a new, nasty turn thanks to an exchange that includes Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, Garcelle Beauvais and Chanel Ayan. Thanks to some social media comments sent out (and since deleted) by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, the sniping has gone international, But is it all just a stunt to drive viewership to the franchise's newest entry? Let's take a look.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Really Does “Not Want to Discuss” This Moment on RHOBH

The RHOBH cast member also reveals what she says she's "never going to do" again. There’s no doubt that a good time was had by many at Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party, which was featured in the June 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one of Garcelle’s guests in particular appeared to enjoy herself perhaps just a bit more than others on the dance floor.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kyle Richards Claps Back After Backlash For Laughing At Erika Jayne Cursing At Garcelle’s Son

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne are all taking heat from fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bravo released a sneak peek of the July 6 episode which shows Erika, 50, drunkenly cursing at Garcelle Beauvais‘ 14-year-old son Jax at Garcelle’s birthday party. In a second sneak peek, Kyle, 53, and Dorit, 45, laugh off the incident (which Dorit was present for) with their husbands, Mauricio and PK. Fans slammed Erika for her behavior at the party and criticized Kyle and Dorit for their response to the incident. Kyle eventually defended herself in the comments section of the fan account QueensofBravo‘s post.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’ Recap: Lisa Rinna Calls Sutton Stracke A Hypocrite Amid Diana Jenkins Drama

On this week’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies gathered at Sutton Stracke‘s new house for a backyard luncheon. The only one not in attendance, however, was Diana Jenkins. Diana said she needed to rest after ignoring her doctor’s initial “bed rest” recommendation, when she attended Garcelle Beauvais‘ birthday party, but Lisa Rinna was the only one told by Diana that she wouldn’t be going to the luncheon.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Proves She Texted Denise Richards An Apology Over Affair Rumors

Lisa Rinna is providing receipts. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, took to her Instagram Story on June 23 to share a screenshot of the message she supposedly texted former co-star Denise Richards, 51, to apologize for not believing her denial of rumors that she hooked up with RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville, 49, which Brandi herself said happened. In a text that was dated October 2 (seen here), Lisa wrote to the new OnlyFans member, saying, “Denise, I’m deeply sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show. I hope you are doing well, and I wish you and your family nothing but the very best.” The screenshot showed a reply from Denise reading, “Thank you so much for your text. It means alot. I hope you and your family is good.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
toofab.com

Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump Have Finally Ended 'Puppygate' Feud

It was the saga that would dominate "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for years, and seemingly was never going to end. Of course we're talking about "Puppygate" -- and finally, it's over! Well, maybe. "RHOBH" alum Teddi Mellencamp opened up about the sordid drama that first took place three...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Erika Jayne's Drunken Moments From RHOBH's Latest Episode, Ranked

Love or hate her, there's no denying that Erika Jayne makes for great reality TV. If that wasn't obvious before, then the June 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills certainly solidified it. We picked back up in Mexico, where the group has been enjoying a drama-filled vacation as Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff continue to clash, Diana Jenkins is starting to wage her first feud and Kyle Richards is probably off somewhere doing the splits.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

10K+
Followers
660
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy