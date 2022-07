The challenge now is how to show up every day, with the same energy, and resist the threats of indifference and complacency — The 1970s fire service was deemed the“War Years” in the Northeast, especially New York City. World War II-era and later apartment buildings and the tracts of homes thrown up in the 1950s were burning like there was no tomorrow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO