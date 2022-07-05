ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

These Biglaw Firms Really Sharpened Their Supreme Court Chops

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

abovethelaw.com

abovethelaw.com

Lawyers Who Represent Smaller Players Should Sometimes Speak Less In Court

There is a common perception that many lawyers like the sound of their own voice and enjoy speaking in court and otherwise. Of course, lawyers are the type of people who like to argue, advocate, and make their voices heard, and attorneys are naturally more talkative than others. Sometimes, this can be helpful to serving a client since the more points a lawyer can make, the better a client may be served. However, lawyers often do not represent major parties in a case and do not have many meaningful things to add to a court conference or argument. In such instances, lawyers should usually take a backseat so that attorneys who have more skin in the game can be heard and judicial resources can be preserved.
abovethelaw.com

This Supreme Court Justice Just Loves Talking

Now is the time to evaluate your firm’s technology strategy and reconfigure it for the future. Hint: This justice averaged 842 words per argument this Term. Recently, the folks at Digital Logic met with Above the Law to walk us through the company’s Search Engine Optimization strategies, techniques, and the core…
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
abovethelaw.com

Lawmakers Are Absolutely Trying To Prevent An Absolute Right To Gun Ownership

Moments after the justices nullified concealed carry laws in New York, lawmakers and governors in states with similar rules rushed to fortify their restrictions in the face of the court decision. Their attempts to thread the legal needle previewed what will likely be a years-long effort to defend and extend firearm rules under the court’s sweeping new Second Amendment test.
abovethelaw.com

White Counsel At Biglaw Firm Spreads 'Inappropriate And Offensive' Theories About Abortion, Gets Suspended

But then things went off the rails. A white partner who attended HoLove’s women’s meeting felt it appropriate to chime in with her support of the Dobbs decision. As a tipster at the firm described it, “Robin Keller, in front of nearly 400 women, shared her views that Dobbs was rightly decided and that Black women are disproportionately getting abortions and conducting ‘Black genocide’ which she finds ‘tragic.'” Yikes.
abovethelaw.com

An Often Overlooked Cybersecurity Threat: Employees, Current And Former

This is the latest in the article series, Cybersecurity: Tips From the Trenches, by our friends at Sensei Enterprises, a boutique provider of IT, cybersecurity, and digital forensics services. 83% Of Employees Admit They Have Access To Accounts Of A Previous Employer. In February of 2022, Beyond Identity surveyed...
abovethelaw.com

Google Deletes Abortion Location Data As Attack On Roe Completely Realigns The Privacy Debate

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s dismantling of Roe, U.S. tech companies didn’t much want to talk about their role in securing women’s data. And they didn’t want to talk much about it because they know that the privacy standards and oversight of the entire US snoopvertising economy, from adtech and telecom to app makers, media giants, and the internet of things — is an unaccountable dumpster fire.
abovethelaw.com

A Crypto Law Across The Pond Could Make Splashes On Your Portfolio

Meanwhile, last week, the EU struck a provisional deal on a groundbreaking set of crypto rules. Known as Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA), the landmark law is set to come into effect in 2023 and become the world’s first regulatory framework for digital assets. [T]he EU’s watchdogs will closely monitor...
abovethelaw.com

The Law Is A Jealous Lover

In this episode, I welcome Linda Priebe, an EU US data privacy/protection compliance and government relations attorney and a partner in Culhane Meadows PLLC, a nationwide woman-owned and woman-managed technology and business law firm. Linda shares how her career evolved, from working in a small boutique firm to working in the federal government. She also shares her experiences working for people who are filing cases against the government to helping service providers, due diligence providers, technology firms, agencies, and contractors in avoiding costly legal mistakes from falling out of compliance with the new law and regulations.
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 07.08.22

* Remember Uvalde from a couple mass shootings ago? The city’s sheriff will be testifying in court. [KSAT]. * Give and take: Is your Biglaw firm the one supporting abortion rights and bankrolling forced birth politicians? [Bloomberg Law]. * Would you look at that? Biden may actually plan on...
abovethelaw.com

Hearsay Schmearsay

Hearsay isn’t the easiest concept in the world in application, but compared to the “fertile octogenarian” it’s at least straightforward. The complexity is in all the exceptions, not hearsay itself. And yet the January 6 hearings invited a lot of hearsay talk that wildly missed the mark. The gang also takes a look back at the now concluded Supreme Court Term — and the nightmarish preview the justices dropped on the last day — and chats about the latest in the Britney Spears litigation.
abovethelaw.com

The Price Of Representing A Russian Oligarch

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Biglaw firm Kobre & Kim will represent Russia oligarch Roman Abramovich as he fights the seizure of two jets by the U.S. government over alleged sanctions violations. How much will the firm charge per hour?
abovethelaw.com

Brett Kavanaugh Flees, Restaurant Laments That You Can't Arbitrarily Strip Millions Of Americans Of Rights And Get A Decent Steak Anymore

Brett Kavanaugh went out for some steak on Wednesday and ended up leaving out the back door after a protest gathered outside. It seems the justice feared that the prospect of hearing people yell at him for 20 seconds might upset his digestion and instead chose to flee Morton’s Steakhouse through the back door.
abovethelaw.com

Borat Enjoys 'Great Success' At Second Circuit As Roy Moore Loses... Again.

Whether he deserved it or not, Roy Moore used to win things. The former Alabama chief justice leaned into the “performative politics over substance” trend erecting a monument to the Ten Commandments before getting drummed out of office in scandal. But then he got himself re-elected because… Alabama. Then he got suspended amid scandal AGAIN, which he only took as a sign to run for US Senate. Everything else kept working out for him!
abovethelaw.com

Everyone's Taking Shots At Originalism These Days -- See Also

Recently, the folks at Digital Logic met with Above the Law to walk us through the company’s Search Engine Optimization strategies, techniques, and the core…. This Judge Probably Always Knew How She’d Rule In This Abortion Ban Case: And so did her minister. Legal’s guide to keeping risk...
abovethelaw.com

Arch-Conservative Law Professor Starting To Suspect Conservative Legal Movement Just A Bunch Of Pseudo-Law Made Up For Partisan Goals

A broken clock is right twice a doomsday, I suppose. After a ground-breaking Supreme Court Term eviscerating precedent and cementing novel legal theories invented from whole cloth in my own lifetime, many see the “conservative legal movement” triumphant. But Harvard Law School’s arch-conservative Adrian Vermeule took to the Washington Post to throw some water on that opinion.
abovethelaw.com

It Is Really Not About Where We Do The Work

Before the global pandemic took hold, lawyers in law firms and legal departments across the globe worked mainly in-person in company offices. Working remotely was the exception and not the rule. Everything changed when the global pandemic presented companies with a unique challenge — how to work productively outside the office.
abovethelaw.com

Courtroom Prayer For '[God's] Truth, Not Our Own' Precedes Abortion Ban Hearing, Which... Went As Poorly As You Might Expect

Today, Mississippi’s 2007 trigger law goes into effect, banning all abortion “except in cases where necessary for the preservation of the mother’s life or where the pregnancy was caused by rape.” Which, given that the state’s six-week abortion ban was the impetus for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, is not a particularly surprising result. Devastating? Absolutely. But not a shock.
abovethelaw.com

Trending: What Lawyers Need To Know About Blockchain In 2022

Blockchain technology has come a long way since the early days of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. From the rise of NFTs and their impact on. It’s fair to say that all attorneys will likely encounter blockchain in their work, if they haven’t already, and can benefit from understanding the legal landscape around this popular technology. At a half-day PLI program, Blockchain 2.0: 2022 Legal & Regulatory Developments, an expert panel will provide an in-depth discussion of some of the hottest issues in this area.
