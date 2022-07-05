These Biglaw Firms Really Sharpened Their Supreme Court Chops

In this episode, I welcome Linda Priebe, an EU US data privacy/protection compliance and government relations attorney and a partner in Culhane Meadows PLLC, a nationwide woman-owned and woman-managed technology and business law firm. Linda shares how her career evolved, from working in a small boutique firm to working in the federal government. She also shares her experiences working for people who are filing cases against the government to helping service providers, due diligence providers, technology firms, agencies, and contractors in avoiding costly legal mistakes from falling out of compliance with the new law and regulations.
Comments / 0