These Biglaw Firms Really Sharpened Their Supreme Court Chops

There is a common perception that many lawyers like the sound of their own voice and enjoy speaking in court and otherwise. Of course, lawyers are the type of people who like to argue, advocate, and make their voices heard, and attorneys are naturally more talkative than others. Sometimes, this can be helpful to serving a client since the more points a lawyer can make, the better a client may be served. However, lawyers often do not represent major parties in a case and do not have many meaningful things to add to a court conference or argument. In such instances, lawyers should usually take a backseat so that attorneys who have more skin in the game can be heard and judicial resources can be preserved.

LAW ・ 23 HOURS AGO