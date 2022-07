I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve found myself having an “aha!” moment in my life, and to be honest, most of those moments have definitely involved food. I can remember back when I was around 7 years old and my uncle put me on to the fact that you could microwave eggs. As a little kid who couldn’t reach high — let alone use the stovetop on my own — I was now able to make an egg sandwich with just a microwave and a toaster without the help of anyone else. What a dream!

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO