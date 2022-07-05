ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Jake Hager in Arizona's Tuesday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Hager is starting Tuesday in the team's game against...

www.numberfire.com

The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

St. Louis' Albert Pujols resting on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Nolan Arenado was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was shifted to third base, and Conner Capel was positioned in left field. According to Baseball...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals should talk to the Marlins about Pablo Lopez

The St. Louis Cardinals need a starting pitcher. There might be one available in South Florida in right-hander Pablo Lopez. It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals need starting pitching, and with the trade deadline fast approaching, the time to make a move is growing near. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of top-end starters on the market, and the options are quite slim. There is one team, however, that could change everything.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals. The Phillies are giving Bohm a breather after four straight starts. Matt Vierling is replacing Bohm on third base and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Astros' Jeremy Pena (COVID) scratched Thursday afternoon, Aledmys Diaz added

Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena was scratched from Thursday's lineup against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. What It Means:. The Astros haven't placed Pena on the COVID-19 injured list, so the scratch may be mostly a precautionary measure. Mauricio Dubon...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Chiefs' Skyy Moore (hamstring) missed majority of offseason program

Kansas City Chiefs second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore missed "most" of the team's offseason program with a left hamstring injury, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor expects Moore to make up for the absence with "plenty of repetitions in camp," so the injury doesn't appear to be a concern, but the missed reps are notable for a rookie receiver on a team that is replacing Tyreek Hill. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to take over as the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver and Travis Kelce should dominate targets, but Moore could emerge as the third option in a Patrick Mahomes' offense. In the event that Moore's injury lingers into the regular season, it would be a boost for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman heads to Cardinals' bench on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Edman will take a break after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 260 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns catching for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Alex Wood on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 8.0 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb kept on Dodgers' bench on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Max Muncy in Dodgers' Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Aaron Judge joining Yankees' bench Thursday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Judge appeared fine while going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, so this is presumably a maintenance day. Aaron Hicks is replacing Judge in center field and hitting sixth. Gleyber Torres is in the two-hole in place of Judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Wednesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras went hit a two-run homer and drew a walk on Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat a day later. Travis d'Arnaud is catching for Max Fried and hitting fifth.
ATLANTA, GA
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Scout Mike Brito Passes Away

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away Thursday night at the age of 87. Brito is survived by his wife, Rosario, two daughters, Diana and Minerva, and four granddaughters. A native of Cuba, Brito was part of the Washington Senators’ Minor League system from 1955-61 and later played...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel idle again Thursday afternoon for Astros

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup again for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Gurriel is out of the order for a second straight game. J.J. Matijevic is covering first base and batting sixth for Houston. Matijevic...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Ronald Jones could take Chiefs' starting job

Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones is a "legit candidate" to earn the starting job over Clyde Edwards-Helaire, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in March that the team will give Jones a chance to be a "major part" of the offense, and Taylor believes that could result in Jones winning the RB1 gig over Edwards-Helaire. Jones is not expected to be involved in the third-down conversation, so winning the starting job on early downs could be crucial for him to see consistent snaps. Jerick McKinnon re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason and he is expected to be involved primarily in passing situations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Austin Slater out of Giants' Wednesday lineup against Arizona

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will sit on the bench after Mike Yastrzemski was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 76 batted balls this season, Slater has accounted for a 10.5% barrel rate and...
PHOENIX, AZ

