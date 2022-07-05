4ht of July fireworks spark dozens of fires in Boise, Nampa; no serious damage reported

Fireworks exploded in green, red, purple and gold over the Treasure Valley on Monday night, leaving wisps of smoke to fade into the dying sunset. From a distance, The fireworks set off from Boise's Ann Morrison Park seemed to stretch above the foothills.

The Fourth of July celebrations also left behind fires over the weekend, according to multiple fire departments in the Treasure Valley.

“We had a total of 14 brush or grass fires, a couple dumpster fires, so 14 total that appear related to fireworks,” Nampa Fire Marshal Ron Johnson said. “I would say this was … probably average for us, average for a Fourth of July.”

The 14 fires ranged from around 11:30 p.m. on Friday to around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Of the 14 fires, nine took place on Monday and early Tuesday.

There was no significant damage from any fire, Johnson said.

“I’ll say from observations, it seems like there was significant aerial fireworks last night in the city,” Johnson said.

State law allows vendors to sell aerial fireworks outside of cities, Johnson said, but it’s still illegal to set off the aerial fireworks.

“Obviously that doesn’t work. That’s a law that needs fixed,” Johnson said. “That’s something we’ve just been fighting and dealing with for years. As long as they’re sold here, people are going to light them off and create safety concerns.”

In Meridian, there were no structure fires or increases in calls due to fireworks, Public Safety Information Officer Kelsey Johnston said. Although one trash can caught fire after fireworks were thrown into it, neighbors were able to put the fire out.

The Boise Fire Department responded to 14 fireworks-related incidents between midnight of July 2 and 6 a.m. on July 5. However, there are seven incidents still being investigated so the number could rise.

Boise Fire responded to 261 other incidents in that time frame.

In comparison, Boise Fire responded to 16 fireworks-related calls and 314 incidents for the same time frame last year.

The celebrations impacted more than just area fire departments.

On Monday, the smell of gunpowder drifted over the valley along with the whistles, pops and booms from the explosions.

And in fact, the fireworks actually made the air quality significantly worse in the area, the National Weather Service Boise tweeted .

At 10 p.m. Monday, air quality in Garden City was still in the “green” or “good” range. But by midnight, air quality was in the “yellow” or “moderate” range, and from 1 a.m.-3 a.m. was in the “red” or “unhealthy” range.

Garden City's air quality was still only moderate by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Boise's air quality jumped around midnight to 2 a.m. Tuesday, all the way into “maroon” or “hazardous,” the highest possible level on the air quality index.

For next year, Johnson has a few tips to avoid starting fires. He said to only light off non-aerial fireworks, leave a good distance between your fireworks and combustible vegetation and homes, and have a bucket of water on hand to douse the fireworks in after they been extinguished.

"Overall, just be responsible and courteous to your neighbors," Johnson said. "It seems like for the most part, people were following most of those."