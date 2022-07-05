Virginia man drowns while swimming in Yeopim River

HERTFORD — A Virginia man drowned Monday while swimming in the Yeopim River at Snug Harbor.

Joshua Whener of Norfolk, Virginia, who was in his early 40s, was among a group of people swimming near the park area at Snug Harbor Monday, according to Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White.

White said Whener was less than 100 yards from the shore when he began to struggle to stay afloat, and other swimmers in the area tried to assist him.

White said he did not know anything else about what might have contributed to Whener’s death.

The sheriff said the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission was investigating. An official with the agency could not be reached Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Perquimans Emergency Services confirmed that Whener drowned.