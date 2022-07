Just days after losing out on a coveted running back target in the Class of 2023, Penn State has turned its heads to a running back recruiting target right within the state. London Montgomery, one of the top recruits from Pennsylvania in the Class of 2023, is set to announce his college decision on Monday and Penn State is in the final running. Montgomery, a three-star running back from Scranton Preparatory School, announced in a video on his Twitter account he will be making his college decision live on Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m. He also confirmed his final top...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO