Politics

Spain Urges NATO to Address Threats From North Africa

By Henry Ridgwell
Voice of America
 3 days ago

Southern European countries, including Italy and Spain, are urging NATO...

www.voanews.com

Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

US tells China its support for Russia complicates relations

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at a time when they are already beset by rifts and enmity over numerous other issues, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart on Saturday. In five hours of talks in their first-to-face meeting since October, Blinken said he expressed deep concern to Foreign Minister Wang Yi about China’s stance on Russia’s actions in Ukraine and did not believe Beijing’s protestations that it is neutral in the conflict. The talks had been arranged in a new effort to try to rein in or at least manage rampant hostility that has come to define recent relations between Washington and Beijing. “We are concerned about the PRC’s alignment with Russia,” Blinken told reporters after the meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali. He said it is difficult to be “neutral” in a conflict in which there is a clear aggressor but that even it were possible, “I don’t believe China is acting in a way that is neutral.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 9

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:. 5:40 a.m.: A United Nations report says Ukraine's armed forces are partially to blame for an attack on a nursing home, The Associated Press reported. The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Voice of America

G20 Foreign Ministers Urged to 'Find a Way Forward' on Ukraine, Food

The war in Ukraine and its impact on energy and food supplies dominated G-20 talks Friday in Bali. The G-20 host country called on ministers to "find a way forward" in discussing the war and its impact on rising food and energy prices. "It is our responsibility to end the...
WORLD
Voice of America

Ukraine Expects British War Support to Continue After Johnson Resignation

Ukraine said it expected continued strong support from Britain for Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion, even after a new prime minister is picked to replace Boris Johnson, who resigned Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Johnson for his support of Kyiv’s war effort as the two leaders spoke...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukrainian Troops Dig In at New Front Line in Bid to Stop Russian Advance

ON THE ROAD TO SIVERSK, UKRAINE — As artillery fire booms nearby, Dmytro looks up and listens. "That's ours," said the 28-year-old deputy commander of his infantry unit, perched on the edge of a deep earth bunker covered with logs and sandbags near the road to the frontline town of Siversk in eastern Ukraine.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Top Diplomat Recommits to Pillars of US Policy in Central Asia

Washington — Donald Lu, U.S. assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, says the Biden administration is committed to strategic partnerships, aims to invest in Central Asian sovereignty and independence, and understands why policies of balance toward Russia are rational for Central Asian interests. But amid unrest...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Australia Urges China to Push Russia to End Ukraine War

Sydney — In a major policy address at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore Wednesday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said major countries with “influence” on Russia should use it to end the war in Ukraine. Describing the invasion as “unprovoked,” “illegal," "immoral" and "inhumane,”...
WORLD
Voice of America

Europe Offers Mixed Adieu to Outgoing British PM Johnson

Paris — The European Union has had a bumpy ride with Britain's outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson. The EU and Britain see eye to eye in supporting Ukraine militarily and politically against Russia's invasion — with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanking Johnson as a "true friend" of the country.
POLITICS
AFP

'Relentless' Russian shelling pounds east Ukraine

Russian troops pursued their "relentless" shelling of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Saturday as Ukrainian officials warned Moscow was preparing for further attacks and Washington promised new military aid to Kyiv. Kyrylenko warned the Russians were in the process of replenishing troops in the region to prepare for further assaults.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Boris Johnson Resigns: Is British Military Aid for Ukraine at Risk?

Britain is among the biggest donors of military aid to Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the first Western leaders to visit Kyiv following the Russian invasion. So, does his resignation put that support at risk? Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
WORLD
Voice of America

Cameroon’s Lawmakers Ask for Military Protection in English-Speaking Western Regions

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — Lawmakers from Cameroon’s troubled English-speaking regions are calling for more troops to protect officials, government workers, and their families from separatists. Addressing Cameroon’s parliament Wednesday night, the lawmakers said the rebels have abducted hundreds of officials and their family members and killed at least 20 workers in the past month.
WORLD
Voice of America

China Demands End to US-Taiwan Military 'Collusion'

Beijing — China has demanded the U.S. cease what it called military collusion with Taiwan. During a virtual meeting Thursday between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries, General Li Zuocheng told General Mark Milley that China had "no room for compromise" on issues affecting its "core interests," which include self-governing Taiwan. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.
POLITICS

