Spain Urges NATO to Address Threats From North Africa

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has warned of the end of the 'existence of mankind' if Moscow is punished for war crimes, in the Kremlin's latest doomsday nuclear threat. The close ally of Vladimir Putin, who now serves as deputy head of the Security Council, said the International Criminal Court (ICC)...
Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at a time when they are already beset by rifts and enmity over numerous other issues, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart on Saturday. In five hours of talks in their first-to-face meeting since October, Blinken said he expressed deep concern to Foreign Minister Wang Yi about China’s stance on Russia’s actions in Ukraine and did not believe Beijing’s protestations that it is neutral in the conflict. The talks had been arranged in a new effort to try to rein in or at least manage rampant hostility that has come to define recent relations between Washington and Beijing. “We are concerned about the PRC’s alignment with Russia,” Blinken told reporters after the meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali. He said it is difficult to be “neutral” in a conflict in which there is a clear aggressor but that even it were possible, “I don’t believe China is acting in a way that is neutral.”
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:. 5:40 a.m.: A United Nations report says Ukraine's armed forces are partially to blame for an attack on a nursing home, The Associated Press reported. The...
American tourist Sura Crutch spent a whirlwind five days with Greek local Haris Sevastopoulos in Athens in the summer of 1971. Here's how they went from strangers to pen pals to a couple of 50 years and counting.
The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has responded to allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin who have argued that Russia could retake his state, and appeared to mock the idea. Dunleavy, a Republican, wrote a simple response to the Russian claims on Twitter on Thursday: "To the Russian politicians who believe they can take back Alaska: Good luck."
The war in Ukraine and its impact on energy and food supplies dominated G-20 talks Friday in Bali. The G-20 host country called on ministers to "find a way forward" in discussing the war and its impact on rising food and energy prices. "It is our responsibility to end the...
Ukraine said it expected continued strong support from Britain for Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion, even after a new prime minister is picked to replace Boris Johnson, who resigned Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Johnson for his support of Kyiv’s war effort as the two leaders spoke...
ON THE ROAD TO SIVERSK, UKRAINE — As artillery fire booms nearby, Dmytro looks up and listens. "That's ours," said the 28-year-old deputy commander of his infantry unit, perched on the edge of a deep earth bunker covered with logs and sandbags near the road to the frontline town of Siversk in eastern Ukraine.
Washington — Donald Lu, U.S. assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, says the Biden administration is committed to strategic partnerships, aims to invest in Central Asian sovereignty and independence, and understands why policies of balance toward Russia are rational for Central Asian interests. But amid unrest...
Sydney — In a major policy address at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore Wednesday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said major countries with “influence” on Russia should use it to end the war in Ukraine. Describing the invasion as “unprovoked,” “illegal," "immoral" and "inhumane,”...
Paris — The European Union has had a bumpy ride with Britain's outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson. The EU and Britain see eye to eye in supporting Ukraine militarily and politically against Russia's invasion — with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanking Johnson as a "true friend" of the country.
Russian troops pursued their "relentless" shelling of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Saturday as Ukrainian officials warned Moscow was preparing for further attacks and Washington promised new military aid to Kyiv. Kyrylenko warned the Russians were in the process of replenishing troops in the region to prepare for further assaults.
Britain is among the biggest donors of military aid to Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the first Western leaders to visit Kyiv following the Russian invasion. So, does his resignation put that support at risk? Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — Lawmakers from Cameroon’s troubled English-speaking regions are calling for more troops to protect officials, government workers, and their families from separatists. Addressing Cameroon’s parliament Wednesday night, the lawmakers said the rebels have abducted hundreds of officials and their family members and killed at least 20 workers in the past month.
Beijing — China has demanded the U.S. cease what it called military collusion with Taiwan. During a virtual meeting Thursday between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries, General Li Zuocheng told General Mark Milley that China had "no room for compromise" on issues affecting its "core interests," which include self-governing Taiwan. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.
